JI chief demands third party audit of corona funds

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq has said the nation is passing through a difficult time and the rulers have left it only on the mercy of Allah Almighty.

Talking to media here on Wednesday, he said, “The government seems unable to face the challenge of pandemic. During the last 14 months, the rulers have not made any preparation to cope with the public health crisis.”

He said the government utilized only 13 percent of Corona funds on patients’ treatment and rest were spent on administrative work. He demanded the third party audit of the Corona funds, saying the nation should be aware of the facts. He said the government had to call the armed forces to implement the SOPs and it exposed the government ability to face any tough challenge. He said the government hospitals were overflowing and patients were not able to get treatments and admission.

