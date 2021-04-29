ANL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.44%)
ASC 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.46%)
ASL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.19%)
AVN 89.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
BYCO 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 51.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
FFBL 25.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.6%)
FFL 15.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.35%)
HASCOL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 77.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
JSCL 19.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.68%)
KAPCO 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.32%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.93%)
LOTCHEM 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.92%)
MLCF 42.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
PAEL 32.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.22%)
PIBTL 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
POWER 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.43%)
PPL 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.09%)
PRL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
PTC 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
SNGP 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TRG 177.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.38%)
UNITY 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.83%)
WTL 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,844 Decreased By ▼ -21.14 (-0.43%)
BR30 25,108 Decreased By ▼ -118.65 (-0.47%)
KSE100 45,059 Decreased By ▼ -233.75 (-0.52%)
KSE30 18,464 Decreased By ▼ -115.86 (-0.62%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,530
20124hr
Pakistan Cases
810,231
529224hr
Sindh
280,356
Punjab
296,144
Balochistan
21,945
Islamabad
74,131
KPK
115,596
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Tobacco consumption putting burden of Rs615bn/annum on exchequer

Recorder Report 29 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: The tobacco consumption is levying a burden of Rs615 billion per annum on the national exchequer in terms of economic and health costs as the smoking-attributable direct cost is 8.3 percent of the total country’s health expenditure.

Anti-smoking experts said this in a virtual launch of “Tobacco Tax Reforms Model in light of Health Cost Burden” by the Society for Protection of Rights of the Child (SPARC), here on Wednesday.

They said tobacco annihilated 1.6 percent of GDP every year-taking out Rs615 billion from the economy as health cost.

Addressing the participants, Malik Imran Ahmad, country head Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids (CTFK) stated that the smoking-attributable direct cost was 8.3 percent of the total health expenditures, which amounted to 1.6 percent of Pakistan’s GDP.

In comparison, the total tax contribution of tobacco industry (120 billion in 2019) is only around 20 percent of the total cost of smoking.

He further added that the current tax structure enabled the tobacco industry to sell cheaper cigarettes.

Considering the economic and health costs of tobacco consumption, an increase of four to five times the current tax rate is strongly recommended. However, as a start, it is imperative that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) raises excise taxes to meet the WHO’s recommended threshold of 70 percent of the retail price of a cigarette pack.

He further added that the FBR must narrow the tobacco industry’s tax maneuvering space by progressively moving to a single-tier taxation system. These reforms will effectively reduce tobacco affordability and save millions of youths from being trapped into an expensive life-long loyalty. Dr Nausheen Hamid, Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination, shared that 30 million adults (age 15 plus) or about 19.1 percent of adults, currently, used tobacco in Pakistan.

This consumption is the leading cause of deaths due to cancers, chronic respiratory diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. She shared the alarming statistic that in 2017, tobacco use killed an estimated 170,000 people.

Khalil Ahmed, Program Manager, SPARC, shared the low prices of tobacco products make them affordable for youth that cigarette prices in Pakistan were among the lowest in the world.

The average excise tax share of 45.4 percent of the retail price is much lower than the WHO recommendation that excise tax should be at least 70 percent of the retail price.

Currently, the effective excise tax rate on cigarettes is still the same as it was five years ago due to no change in the federal excise tax and increases in nominal income and inflation.

Due to such easy affordability, around 1,200 children between the ages of six and 15 start smoking in Pakistan every day.

Sana Ullah Ghuman, Secretary General, Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH), said it was about time the policy makers realised that the economic and health cost of tobacco consumption was higher than Pakistan’s total yearly public health spending.

Adopting the tobacco tax reforms model will result in 219,000 fewer smokers; 3.8 percent reduction in smoking prevalence among adults; 6.4 percent reduction in smoking intensity among adults; and Rs19 billion in additional total tax revenue.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SPARC tobacco consumption health expenditure Cost Burden Malik Imran Ahmad

Tobacco consumption putting burden of Rs615bn/annum on exchequer

Fiscal consolidation or economic stimulus? Country faced with difficult choice: Tarin

Fed stays the course, nods to ‘strengthened’ US recovery

Rs4bn RLNG subsidy approved for export-oriented sector: ECC forms sub-committee for payment to IPPs

ADB projects 2pc growth, 8.7pc inflation

Matiari-Lahore Transmission Line Project: PMLTC-PPIB- NTDC agreement amended

Fiscal balances worsened across MENAP: IMF

Pakistan, China, others to build emergency supplies reserve

Pakistan will progress if underprivileged areas are brought into mainstream, says PM

Bank holiday

PM reaches out to Balochistan youth

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.