Pak-Qatar Family Takaful signs MoU with EasyInsurance

Recorder Report Updated 29 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited (PQFTL) enters into an agreement with EasyInsurance after a signing ceremony held here.

EasyInsurance is the country’s fastest-growing insurance/Takaful aggregator to offer protection plans at the consumers’ fingertips through a dedicated online platform.

The agreement will allow EasyInsurance to offer PQFTL Family Sehat product on their website for the convenience of users in search of Takaful plans.

The agreement was signed between Azeem I. Pirani, CEO of Pak-Qatar Family Takaful, and Fahad Iqbal Awan, founder of EasyInsurance, along with other officials from the organization.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Azeem Pirani said, “We are glad to join hands with EasyInsurance. Initially, we will offer Family Sehat product and will add more products in the upcoming months. Our aim is to create awareness as well as to offer convenience for existing and potential customers through digital platforms.”

Fahad Iqbal Awan added, “We are enthusiastic to partner with Pak-Qatar Family Takaful. I am quite hopeful that Takaful plans and excellent services of PQFTL will add a lot of value to our portfolio, providing our customer-base with the best possible insurance solutions for their particular set of requirements.”

