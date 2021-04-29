Markets
LME official prices
29 Apr 2021
LONDON: The following were Tuesday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 1978.00 2389.00 9898.50 2051.00 16914.00 28358.00 2889.00 2256.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 1978.00 2389.00 9898.50 2051.00 16914.00 28358.00 2889.00 2256.00
3-months Buyer 1975.00 2394.00 9894.00 2073.50 16952.00 27059.00 2905.50 2260.00
3-months Seller 1975.00 2394.00 9894.00 2073.50 16952.00 27059.00 2905.50 2260.00
15-months Buyer — — — — — 24949.00 — —
15-months Seller — — — — — 24949.00 — —
27-months Buyer — — — — — — — —
27-months Seller — — — — — — — —
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
