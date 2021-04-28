ANL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.44%)
ASC 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.46%)
ASL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.19%)
AVN 89.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
BYCO 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 51.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
FFBL 25.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.6%)
FFL 15.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.35%)
HASCOL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 77.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
JSCL 19.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.68%)
KAPCO 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.32%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.93%)
LOTCHEM 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.92%)
MLCF 42.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
PAEL 32.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.22%)
PIBTL 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
POWER 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.43%)
PPL 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.09%)
PRL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
PTC 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
SNGP 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TRG 177.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.38%)
UNITY 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.83%)
WTL 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,844 Decreased By ▼ -21.14 (-0.43%)
BR30 25,108 Decreased By ▼ -118.65 (-0.47%)
KSE100 45,059 Decreased By ▼ -233.75 (-0.52%)
KSE30 18,464 Decreased By ▼ -115.86 (-0.62%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,530
20124hr
Pakistan Cases
810,231
529224hr
Sindh
280,356
Punjab
296,144
Balochistan
21,945
Islamabad
74,131
KPK
115,596
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

ECB's Centeno sees ‘very accommodative’ monetary policy continuing

  • "Monetary policy is expected to remain very accommodative amid persistent low inflation environment," Centeno told an economic conference. "Forward guidance points to interest rates remaining at low levels and maintenance of the purchasing program in the foreseeable future."
  • Centeno, who is also governor of the Bank of Portugal, said the main objective of the European system of central banks is to maintain price stability but "it should also support the general economies of the Union".
Reuters 28 Apr 2021

LISBON: The European Central Bank's monetary policy is expected to remain "very accommodative" to prod inflation to life and help the economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, ECB Governing Council member Mario Centeno said on Wednesday.

The ECB, which kept its expansive policy unchanged last week, is set to decide in June the future of its emergency bond purchases as the key plank of its response to the pandemic, which crippled the 19-nation euro zone economy.

"Monetary policy is expected to remain very accommodative amid persistent low inflation environment," Centeno told an economic conference. "Forward guidance points to interest rates remaining at low levels and maintenance of the purchasing program in the foreseeable future."

Centeno, who is also governor of the Bank of Portugal, said the main objective of the European system of central banks is to maintain price stability but "it should also support the general economies of the Union".

"Our mid-term orientation has to retain flexibility to allow adjustments as shocks are unexpected in nature and size, and 2020 is a great example of that," he said.

The ECB officially targets an inflation rate "below but close to 2%" but sources involved in a revamp of ECB policy have told Reuters it would slim down that definition to 2% as part of an ongoing strategic review.

Centeno said discussions around the strategic review of monetary policy must be "broad-based and encompass the different elements currently at the core of the Union's policies".

"Although we have to properly balance the impact of any change, we cannot hide behind limited mandates (of the ECB). We have to be effective. We can't afford a myopic view."

ECB monetary policy European Central Bank's ECB monetary Bank of Portugal

ECB's Centeno sees ‘very accommodative’ monetary policy continuing

Pakistan considering imported oxygen from China, Iran if 'need arises': Fawad Chaudhry

Pakistan's economy projected to rebound this year: ADB

Rouhani says leak sought to sow 'discord' amid Iran nuclear talks

Farrukh Habib to take oath as State Minister for Information and Broadcasting tomorrow

White House considering intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines

In a first, Pakistan vaccinates over 0.1mn people in a single day

Govt to impose two-week lockdown in 20 cities after surge in COVID-19 infections

Pakistan understands it will face grave consequences in case of civil war in Afghanistan: Khalilzad

Pakistan reports highest daily death toll after 201 die from coronavirus

Iran's Zarif says favours 'adjustment' between military, diplomatic spheres

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters