Markets
London Stock Exchange to consult shareholders on CEO pay hike
- The LSE said it will continue to engage with its shareholders and carefully consider all further feedback before giving an update within six months.
- A resolution to approve the pay rise was backed by 76.48% of shareholders at the annual meeting on Wednesday, with 23.52% voting against.
28 Apr 2021
LONDON: The London Stock Exchange Group said on Wednesday it will seek more views from shareholders after a significant minority backed attempts to stop a 25% pay hike for CEO David Schwimmer.
The LSE said it will continue to engage with its shareholders and carefully consider all further feedback before giving an update within six months.
A resolution to approve the pay rise was backed by 76.48% of shareholders at the annual meeting on Wednesday, with 23.52% voting against.
Pakistan will progress if underprivileged areas are brought into mainstream, says PM
London Stock Exchange to consult shareholders on CEO pay hike
Pakistan considering imported oxygen from China, Iran if 'need arises': Fawad Chaudhry
Pakistan's economy projected to rebound this year: ADB
Rouhani says leak sought to sow 'discord' amid Iran nuclear talks
Farrukh Habib to take oath as State Minister for Information and Broadcasting tomorrow
White House considering intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines
In a first, Pakistan vaccinates over 0.1mn people in a single day
Govt to impose two-week lockdown in 20 cities after surge in COVID-19 infections
Pakistan understands it will face grave consequences in case of civil war in Afghanistan: Khalilzad
Pakistan reports highest daily death toll after 201 die from coronavirus
Iran's Zarif says favours 'adjustment' between military, diplomatic spheres
Read more stories
Comments