London Stock Exchange to consult shareholders on CEO pay hike

LONDON: The London Stock Exchange Group said on Wednesday it will seek more views from shareholders after a significant minority backed attempts to stop a 25% pay hike for CEO David Schwimmer.

The LSE said it will continue to engage with its shareholders and carefully consider all further feedback before giving an update within six months.

A resolution to approve the pay rise was backed by 76.48% of shareholders at the annual meeting on Wednesday, with 23.52% voting against.