Pakistan

Federal Govt taking all measures for progress of Baluchistan people: PM

  • The prime minister was briefed about the setting up of border markets along the Pak-Iran bordering area and the various recommendations for benefiting from the opportunities of socio-economic development.
APP 28 Apr 2021

QUETTA: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that the federal government was taking all out measures for the progress and prosperity of the people of Baluchistan on priority basis.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting held here regarding the overall situation in Baluchistan and development matters.

Federal Ministers Asad Umar, Murad Saeed, Zubaida Jalal, Governor Baluchistan Justice ® Amanullah Khan, Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, Provincial Ministers and senior officers attended the meeting.

Chief Secretary Baluchistan briefed the prime minister in detail about the situation of coronavirus in the province, precautions and the measures being taken to tackle the situation.

The meeting was also briefed about the availability of essential items at affordable prices in the holy month of Ramazan, provision of funds for the completion of development projects in the province at federal and provincial levels, utilization of energy resources especially the renewable energy and the proposed recommendations for agricultural development.

The prime minister was briefed about the setting up of border markets along the Pak-Iran bordering area and the various recommendations for benefiting from the opportunities of socio-economic development.

The meeting was also briefed about overall law and order situation in the province and the capacity building of police and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

The prime minister appreciated the proposals regarding the law and order and economic development of Baluchistan and directed relevant federal institutions to finalize the recommendations and proposals of the provincial government.

Federal Government Imran Khan Baluchistan

