President stresses modern beekeeping techniques to enhance honey yield

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday called for adopting modern beekeeping techniques to enhance the yield and quality of organic honey produced in Pakistan.

He said the government would encourage and facilitate beekeepers by providing them loans under the Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Programme in addition to imparting advanced training in training institutes like National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA).

The president made the remarks while chairing a follow-up meeting on beekeeping and honey production, here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The meeting was attended by All Pakistan Bee Keepers and Honey Dealers Association (APBKHDA) President Naeem Qasmi, Pakistan Agricultural Research Council Chairman Dr Muhammad Azeem Khan, Secretary of Forestry, Environment and Wildlife Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Islam Zaib, Secretary Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperative Department of KP Muhammad Israr and other senior government officials.

President Alvi said Pakistan had enormous potential to be one of the largest honey producers as its climate and vegetation were suitable for its premium quality production.

He underscored the need for strengthening and improving the beekeeping sector as it had great potential to provide employment to the people as well as earn foreign exchange.

He expressed the hope that the government’s Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Program would help improve the beekeeping environment of the country to enhance the production of quality honey.

The president asked the relevant stakeholders to address the issues of beekeeping sector enabling them to increase the honey production and export.

He also asked the stakeholders to initiate steps for facilitating and guiding the beekeepers by arranging training courses and workshops for them.

Naeem Qasmi briefed the meeting about the issues faced by the beekeepers and highlighted the activities being undertaken by the association for the promotion of beekeeping in Pakistan.