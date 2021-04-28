ANL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.44%)
ASC 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.46%)
ASL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.19%)
AVN 89.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
BYCO 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 51.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
FFBL 25.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.6%)
FFL 15.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.35%)
HASCOL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 77.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
JSCL 19.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.68%)
KAPCO 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.32%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.93%)
LOTCHEM 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.92%)
MLCF 42.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
PAEL 32.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.22%)
PIBTL 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
POWER 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.43%)
PPL 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.09%)
PRL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
PTC 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
SNGP 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TRG 177.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.38%)
UNITY 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.83%)
WTL 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,844 Decreased By ▼ -21.14 (-0.43%)
BR30 25,108 Decreased By ▼ -118.65 (-0.47%)
KSE100 45,059 Decreased By ▼ -233.75 (-0.52%)
KSE30 18,464 Decreased By ▼ -115.86 (-0.62%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,530
20124hr
Pakistan Cases
810,231
529224hr
Sindh
280,356
Punjab
296,144
Balochistan
21,945
Islamabad
74,131
KPK
115,596
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Asad Umar urges business community to ensure strict implementation of SOPs

  • He said that reduction in coronavirus cases would also help the government to consider easing restrictions on businesses.
APP 28 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has urged that the business community to ensure strict implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in markets and commercial areas in order to curb the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that the third wave of covid-19 has spread to a dangerous level and this situation demanded that business community should play a role for strict compliance of SOPs in business areas in order to control its further outbreak.

He said that reduction in coronavirus cases would also help the government to consider easing restrictions on businesses.

He expressed these views during an online meeting with Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI).

Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan apprised him of the consequences of reduced business hours and requested him to consider extending them during Ramadan.

He also called upon the business community and the general public to strictly follow the Covid-19 SOPs in order to avert any lockdown that would cause great losses to the business activities, render thousands of daily wagers and workers jobless, make people lives more miserable, give further rise inflation besides badly impacting the economy.

He said that the only way to curb the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic was to follow the SOPs as there was no other better solution to cope with this deadly virus.

Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan said that due to the previous lockdowns, our economy was reported to have suffered a loss of approximately Rs.2.5 trillion while around 3 million workers lost their jobs due to which thousands of families had to suffer great difficulties.

He further said due to Covid-19, Pakistan’s economy went into the negative growth for the first time last year since 1968 due to Covid-19 and the best way to save the economy and businesses from further loss was to adopt SOPs in our daily life. He said that those countries that imposed lockdowns to control the coronavirus, provided ample relief to their businesses and the general public.

However, it was not possible for a country like Pakistan to go for lockdown without putting its businesses and the people in great trouble.

Therefore, he emphasized that we as a nation should learn some lessons from the previous lockdowns and ensure the complete implementation of SOPs so that we could control the spread of coronavirus, keep our businesses open, save workers from unemployment and curb inflation from further rising.

ICCI President requested all trade bodies and market associations of Islamabad, Rawalpindi and across Pakistan to come forward and play a role for strict implementation of SOPs in their respective markets and business areas.

He urged them to make sure of enforcement of the policy of no mask and no entry in shops.

Coronavirus SOPs Asad Umar COVID

Asad Umar urges business community to ensure strict implementation of SOPs

Pakistan considering imported oxygen from China, Iran if 'need arises': Fawad Chaudhry

Pakistan's economy projected to rebound this year: ADB

Rouhani says leak sought to sow 'discord' amid Iran nuclear talks

Farrukh Habib to take oath as State Minister for Information and Broadcasting tomorrow

White House considering intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines

In a first, Pakistan vaccinates over 0.1mn people in a single day

Govt to impose two-week lockdown in 20 cities after surge in COVID-19 infections

Pakistan understands it will face grave consequences in case of civil war in Afghanistan: Khalilzad

Pakistan reports highest daily death toll after 201 die from coronavirus

Iran's Zarif says favours 'adjustment' between military, diplomatic spheres

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters