ANL 33.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.03%)
ASC 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.55%)
ASL 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
AVN 89.20 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.4%)
BOP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
DGKC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.02%)
EPCL 52.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.88%)
FCCL 23.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.95%)
FFBL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.78%)
FFL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.4%)
HASCOL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
HUBC 77.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-4.61%)
KAPCO 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.89%)
MLCF 42.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3%)
PAEL 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
POWER 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
PPL 84.22 Decreased By ▼ -4.33 (-4.89%)
PRL 24.36 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.57%)
PTC 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.28%)
TRG 178.07 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-1.67%)
UNITY 32.19 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.52%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.96%)
BR100 4,866 Decreased By ▼ -43.7 (-0.89%)
BR30 25,226 Decreased By ▼ -401.09 (-1.57%)
KSE100 45,293 Decreased By ▼ -389.9 (-0.85%)
KSE30 18,580 Decreased By ▼ -217.01 (-1.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,530
20124hr
Pakistan Cases
810,231
529224hr
Sindh
280,356
Punjab
296,144
Balochistan
21,945
Islamabad
74,131
KPK
115,596
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 28, 2021
Pakistan

Pakistan urges Canada to reconsider its decision of suspending flights from Pakistan

  • Canada has suspended all flights from Pakistan for 30 days.
  • Qureshi apprised his counterpart of the effective measures taken by Pakistan to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 and urged that Canada reconsider its decision of suspending flights from Pakistan.
Aisha Mahmood 28 Apr 2021

Pakistan has urged Canada to reconsider its decision to suspend flights from Pakistan.

Last week, Canada suspended all flights from Pakistan for 30 days due to the increased coronavirus cases detected in travelers arriving from the country. The ban will not apply to cargo flights, Transportation Minister Omar Alghabra said.

During a phone call on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Canadian counterpart Marc Garneau discussed matters pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic, bilateral ties and regional situation, the Foreign Office (FO) said.

The Canadian FM briefed Qureshi on the decision by the Canadian government to suspend flights from Pakistan in the wake of an upsurge in the cases in Canada.

Qureshi offered his condolences on the loss of lives in Canada due to the infection and extended good wishes to the people of Canada to combat the pandemic in a holistic manner.

Apprising Garneau of the effective measures taken by Pakistan to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the lives and livelihoods of its citizens, FM Qureshi urged that the Canadian government reconsider its decision of suspending flights from Pakistan.

"The Foreign Minister appreciated the inclusion of Pakistan in Students Direct Stream (SDS) while expressing hope that it would help to augment access of more Pakistani students to the educational institutes of Canada. He requested to re-establish Canadian visa processing center in Islamabad following improvement in law & order situation in Pakistan," FO statement read.

The two leaders also extended invitations to visit each other's country.

Coronavirus Pakistan Canada Shah Mahmood Qureshi flights travel ban third COVID wave

