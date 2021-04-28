Covid-19: Sindh govt urges SHC to hear urgent cases only

KARACHI: Sindh government has requested the Sindh High Court (SHC) to only allow hearings of urgent cases due to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the country. In the letter, Wahab spoke about the recent surge in active cases of Covid-19 and the rising death toll because of it.

He informed the SHC that the provincial task force on Covid-19 is monitoring the situation daily and has taken multiple measures to curtail the spread of virus. Wahab appreciated the SHC CJ for taking "very effective and efficient measures in controlling and containing the severity of the disease" in the first wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

"The current situation demands reiteration of the similar earlier administrative measures taken and implemented by your honour last year. I would, therefore, request and urge if the routine court work is suspended and only matters of urgent nature ore fixed for hearing," wrote Wahab in the letter.

