ANL 33.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.03%)
ASC 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.55%)
ASL 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
AVN 89.20 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.4%)
BOP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
DGKC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.02%)
EPCL 52.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.88%)
FCCL 23.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.95%)
FFBL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.78%)
FFL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.4%)
HASCOL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
HUBC 77.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-4.61%)
KAPCO 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.89%)
MLCF 42.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3%)
PAEL 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
POWER 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
PPL 84.22 Decreased By ▼ -4.33 (-4.89%)
PRL 24.36 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.57%)
PTC 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.28%)
TRG 178.07 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-1.67%)
UNITY 32.19 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.52%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.96%)
BR100 4,866 Decreased By ▼ -43.7 (-0.89%)
BR30 25,226 Decreased By ▼ -401.09 (-1.57%)
KSE100 45,293 Decreased By ▼ -389.9 (-0.85%)
KSE30 18,580 Decreased By ▼ -217.01 (-1.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,530
20124hr
Pakistan Cases
810,231
529224hr
Sindh
280,356
Punjab
296,144
Balochistan
21,945
Islamabad
74,131
KPK
115,596
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Analysts cut gold forecasts as economic growth recovers

Reuters 28 Apr 2021

BENGALURU: Analysts and traders have slashed their gold price forecasts, with many believing a return to last year’s record highs is unlikely as economic recovery tarnishes the safe-haven metal’s appeal, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

Spot gold has fallen to around $1,775 an ounce from an all-time high of $2,072.50 last August, when the COVID-19 pandemic upended economies and forced central banks to pump money into markets and cut interest rates.

Returns on government bonds, an asset class that competes with gold, plunged last year, but US Treasury yields have rebounded, fuelling talk of sooner-than-expected central bank tightening that would hurt bullion.

The poll of 42 analysts and traders returned a median forecast for gold of $1,784 an ounce for 2021 and $1,743 for 2022 - sharp downgrades from projections of $1,925 and $1,908 respectively in a similar poll three months ago.

“Most of the drivers (of the rally) are fading,” said Societe Generale analyst Florent Pele.

Analysts said, however, that interest in gold could be rekindled by events such as a weakening of the US dollar, an inflation surge, falling stock markets or a wave of coronavirus infections big enough to derail economic growth.

They also said a revival in gold demand in Asia from a slump earlier in the pandemic would prevent prices from falling too far.

The poll forecast silver would average $25.75 an ounce this year - down from a forecast of $25.86 in the previous survey - and $25 for 2022.

Most respondents said silver would outperform gold this year thanks to robust industrial consumption. Large quantities of silver are used in industries such as electronics and solar panels.

“Given silver’s use in renewables ... longer-term investor interest is likely to remain supportive of prices, particularly as industrial demand firms,” said Standard Chartered analyst Suki Cooper.

Societe Generale Silver gold price Spot Gold rate

Analysts cut gold forecasts as economic growth recovers

UBS, Nomura push global banks’ Archegos losses over $10bn

EAC to propose steps to boost FDI

IPPs urge govt to make payment

Ministry for supply disconnection

Jul-Feb period: Fiscal deficit stands at 3.5pc: MoF

Japan signs debt suspension agreements

US orders staff to leave Kabul due to threats

Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar: Banks receive over Rs52bn mortgage finance applications

All board exams postponed till June 15th

41.39pc annual share: Karachi remains top contributor to tax collection

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.