KARACHI: On Monday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 9.856 billion and the number of lots traded at 9,966. Major business was contributed by Currencies through COTS amounting to PKR 3.307 billion, followed by Gold (PKR 3.245 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.256 billion), Copper (PKR 622.153 million), Silver (PKR 504.546 million), Platinum (PKR 293.831 million), Crude Oil (PKR 237.962 million), SP 500 (PKR 142.265 million), Natural Gas (PKR 132.998 million), DJ (PKR 104.691 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 8.968 million). In Agricultural Commodities, 7 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 4.755 million were traded.

