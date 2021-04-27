World
Brazil says Sputnik's vaccine approval in other countries not enough
- Gustavo Mendes, a drug manager at Anvisa, said the agency had not received enough data to approve the Sputnik V vaccine.
Updated 27 Apr 2021
SAO PAULO: A Brazilian health regulator official told a congressional hearing on Tuesday that the approval of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine by other countries does not mean it meets Brazilian regulatory requirements.
Gustavo Mendes, a drug manager at Anvisa, said the agency had not received enough data to approve the Sputnik V vaccine.
Govt decides to cancel all exams till June 15 amid spike in COVID infections, says Shafqat
Brazil says Sputnik's vaccine approval in other countries not enough
Country's oxygen production capacity being increased to support health system: SAPM
SBP to launch two new initiatives under Roshan Digital Accounts scheme
Pakistan bans all tourism activities during Eid, to contain spread of coronavirus
KP Health Minister Jhagra booked for violating COVID SOPs
Special NCOC meeting today to discuss poor COVID-19 SOPs compliance outside examination centers: Shafqat Mahmod
Ex CIA chief Brennan on getting Bin Laden: high doubts, high risk
European Parliament to wave through Brexit trade deal
Germany eyes stronger 2021 growth as vaccines offer hope
Foreign aid arrives in Covid-stricken India
Australia bans passenger flights from India until May 15: PM
Read more stories
Comments