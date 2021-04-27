ANL 33.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.03%)
ASC 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.55%)
ASL 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
AVN 89.20 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.4%)
BOP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
DGKC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.02%)
EPCL 52.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.88%)
FCCL 23.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.95%)
FFBL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.78%)
FFL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.4%)
HASCOL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
HUBC 77.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-4.61%)
KAPCO 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.89%)
MLCF 42.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3%)
PAEL 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
POWER 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
PPL 84.22 Decreased By ▼ -4.33 (-4.89%)
PRL 24.36 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.57%)
PTC 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.28%)
TRG 178.07 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-1.67%)
UNITY 32.19 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.52%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.96%)
BR100 4,866 Decreased By ▼ -43.7 (-0.89%)
BR30 25,226 Decreased By ▼ -401.09 (-1.57%)
KSE100 45,293 Decreased By ▼ -389.9 (-0.85%)
KSE30 18,580 Decreased By ▼ -217.01 (-1.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,329
14224hr
Pakistan Cases
804,939
448724hr
Sindh
279,272
Punjab
293,468
Balochistan
21,803
Islamabad
73,804
KPK
114,661
Pakistan

Prime Minister assures disgruntled lawmakers of fair inquiry into sugar scandal

"Though Jahangir Tareen is my dear friend, even he needs to be answerable on questions related to a sudden hike in sugar prices," PM Khan said.
Syed Ahmed Updated 27 Apr 2021

A group of 33 disgruntled PTI lawmakers, who rally behind the beleaguered former general secretary, Jahangir Tareen, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday, in an attempt to defuse the ongoing tension within the ruling party.

As per sources, lawmakers requested Imran Khan to remove Barrister Shehzad Akbar and his team from the investigation and hold a fresh inquiry in the case.

Hinting at personal vendetta, the lawmakers maintained that Akbar was making false cases against Jahangir Tareen.

During the meeting, Khan upheld his stance that no society could progress without the supremacy of the law and the Constitution. He said that though Jahangir Tareen was his dear friend, even he needed to be answerable on questions related to a sudden hike in sugar prices.

Prime Minister Khan assured them of a fair and unbiased inquiry into the sugar scandal. He told the lawmakers that he will personally monitor the inquiry against Jahangir Tareen to ensure that no injustice is done to him.

Prior to the meeting with the premier, the group of disgruntled legislators met at the residence of Tareen. The meeting comprised 33 disgruntled PTI lawmakers, including 11 National Assembly members (MNAs), and a Federal Minister.

MNAs in the Tareen group are Raja Riaz, Sami Gillani, Riaz Mazari, Khwaja Sheeraz, Mobeen Alam Anwar, Javed Waraich, Ghulam Lali, Ghulam Bibi Bharwana, Faizul Hassan Shah and Sahibzada Ameer Sultan.

Besides, a total of 22 ruling party lawmakers from the Punjab Assembly (MPAs) are also part of the group that is now tagged as the PTI’s “Hum Khayal” Group.

These include two provincial ministers – Nauman Langrial and Ajmal Cheema and four provincial advisers – Abdul Hai Dasti, Ameer M Khan, Rafaqat Gillani, and Faisal Jabuwana.

Other MPAs are Khurram Laghari, Aslam Bharwana, Nazir Chohan, Asif Majeed, Bilal Waraich, Umar Aftab, Tahir Randhawa, Zawar Waraich, Nazir Baloch, Umer Tanveer Butt, Amin Chaudry, Chaudhary Iftikhar Gondal, Ghulam Rasool Sangha, Qasim Langah, Saeed Akbar Niwani, and Salman Naeem.

PTI Imran Khan Jahangir Khan Tareen sugar scandal Ham Khayal group

Prime Minister assures disgruntled lawmakers of fair inquiry into sugar scandal

