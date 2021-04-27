World
Irish COVID-19 jobless claims post 4pc weekly fall
- Pandemic Unemployment Payment claims dropped to 403,095 from 420,773 a week ago, the department of social protection said.
27 Apr 2021
DUBLIN: The number of people in Ireland claiming temporary coronavirus-related jobless benefits fell 4% in a week as the government continued to slowly reopen the economy, data showed on Tuesday.
Pandemic Unemployment Payment claims dropped to 403,095 from 420,773 a week ago, the department of social protection said.
Govt decides to cancel all exams till June 15 amid spike in COVID infections, says Shafqat
Irish COVID-19 jobless claims post 4pc weekly fall
Country's oxygen production capacity being increased to support health system: SAPM
SBP to launch two new initiatives under Roshan Digital Accounts scheme
Pakistan bans all tourism activities during Eid, to contain spread of coronavirus
KP Health Minister Jhagra booked for violating COVID SOPs
Special NCOC meeting today to discuss poor COVID-19 SOPs compliance outside examination centers: Shafqat Mahmod
Ex CIA chief Brennan on getting Bin Laden: high doubts, high risk
European Parliament to wave through Brexit trade deal
Germany eyes stronger 2021 growth as vaccines offer hope
Foreign aid arrives in Covid-stricken India
Australia bans passenger flights from India until May 15: PM
Read more stories
Comments