Banks establish LCs for Maple Leaf’s cement equipment import

  • The cement maker informed that the equipment purchased will be used to enhance the company’s production capacity up to 25500 metric tons per day at the existing plant site Iskanderabad, district Mianwali.
  • MLCF said that the project is expected to commence production in August 2022.
Ali Ahmed 27 Apr 2021

A consortium of banks has established Letters of Credit for the import of equipment for the production line of Maple Leaf Cement Factory (MLCF), it was learned on Tuesday.

“The management of maple leaf Cement Factory Limited is pleased to inform that a Consortium of banks has established Letters of Credit for import of equipment and engineering for a dry process clinker production Line-4 of 7000 metric tons per day grey clinker through a brownfield expansion project, from plant supplier Chengdu Design and Research Institute of Building Materials Industry Company Limited, China,” said MLCF in a statement.

The cement maker informed that the equipment purchased will be used to enhance the company’s production capacity up to 25500 metric tons per day at the existing plant site Iskanderabad, district Mianwali. MLCF said that the project is expected to commence production in August 2022.

Days ago, MLCF announced that it has enhanced its production capacity. “We hereby formally convey that the existing clinker capacity of our brownfield clinker production Line3 located at Iskendarabad, which commenced its production on May 21, 2019, has been enhanced by 500 tons per day of clinker,” stated MLCF.

The capacity of the Line-3 has been increased from 7300 to 7800 tons per day of clinker, this was achieved due to a debottlenecking and Balancing Modernization and Replacement (BMR) program, informed the cement manufacturer. After the increase, the existing total grey clinker capacity will increase from 18000 tons to 18500 tons per day of clinker.

Cement banks Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited Mapleleaf Cement LCs grey clinker brown field

Banks establish LCs for Maple Leaf’s cement equipment import

