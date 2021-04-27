ANL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.61%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.39%)
ASL 22.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
AVN 89.75 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (3.03%)
BOP 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
BYCO 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
DGKC 116.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.85%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.33%)
FCCL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
FFBL 26.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.19%)
FFL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (5.04%)
HASCOL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
HUBC 79.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.89%)
HUMNL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
JSCL 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.13%)
KAPCO 39.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.77%)
KEL 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.18%)
LOTCHEM 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.54%)
MLCF 43.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.48%)
PAEL 32.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.25%)
PIBTL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
POWER 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
PPL 85.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-2.91%)
PRL 23.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PTC 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.14%)
SNGP 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.6%)
TRG 180.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.49%)
UNITY 32.03 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.01%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.31%)
BR100 4,907 Decreased By ▼ -2.56 (-0.05%)
BR30 25,529 Decreased By ▼ -98.75 (-0.39%)
KSE100 45,552 Decreased By ▼ -130.72 (-0.29%)
KSE30 18,738 Decreased By ▼ -59.08 (-0.31%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,329
14224hr
Pakistan Cases
804,939
448724hr
Sindh
279,272
Punjab
293,468
Balochistan
21,803
Islamabad
73,804
KPK
114,661
Brent oil may retest support at $64.66

  • As long as the contract remains below $66.15, the target of $62.91 will remain intact. A break above $66.15 may lead to a gain to $68.14.
Reuters 27 Apr 2021

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may retest a support at $64.66 per barrel, a break below which could cause a fall into $62.86-$63.86 range.

The two bounces triggered by the support are regarded as a part of a wave C, which is expected to travel to $61.21, its 61.8% projection level.

Until now, the consolidation from the April 22 low of $64.58 has been well confined within a narrow range. A break above $66.47, however, will not only open the way towards $67.08-$68.08 range, but also make the current wave count doubtful.

On the daily chart, oil is still expected to retreat towards the lower channel line around $62.91, as the correction from the March 8 high of $71.38 could be roughly matching the one from the Aug. 31 high of $46.53.

As long as the contract remains below $66.15, the target of $62.91 will remain intact. A break above $66.15 may lead to a gain to $68.14.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

