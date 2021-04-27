ANL 33.92 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.82%)
ASC 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.74%)
ASL 22.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
AVN 89.95 Increased By ▲ 2.84 (3.26%)
BOP 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.01%)
BYCO 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
DGKC 116.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.89%)
EPCL 52.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.77%)
FCCL 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
FFBL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.85%)
FFL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.37%)
HASCOL 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
HUBC 79.51 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.77%)
HUMNL 6.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.88%)
KAPCO 39.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.03%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.91%)
LOTCHEM 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.54%)
MLCF 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.7%)
PAEL 32.43 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.62%)
PIBTL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
POWER 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.32%)
PRL 23.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.14%)
SNGP 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.6%)
TRG 180.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.33%)
UNITY 32.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.71%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.31%)
BR100 4,907 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-0.04%)
BR30 25,552 Decreased By ▼ -75.14 (-0.29%)
KSE100 45,599 Decreased By ▼ -83.77 (-0.18%)
KSE30 18,758 Decreased By ▼ -39.53 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,329
14224hr
Pakistan Cases
804,939
448724hr
Sindh
279,272
Punjab
293,468
Balochistan
21,803
Islamabad
73,804
KPK
114,661
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Canada's minority government survives confidence vote

  • Conservatives voted against the budget, as did the independent Bloc Quebecois and the Greens.
AFP 27 Apr 2021

OTTAWA: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority government survived a vote of confidence on the budget in parliament Monday, avoiding the prospect of early elections in the spring.

With 178 votes for and 159 against, the House of Commons approved the three-year, Can$101.4 billion (US$80.9 billion) post-pandemic stimulus budget announced last week.

Trudeau's Liberal government was backed by the New Democratic Party (NDP), the fourth-ranked party in the House which had announced it hoped to avoid an election in the midst of a pandemic.

The budget for fiscal year 2021-2022, which started April 1, must still be approved by the Senate, parliament's upper chamber, a formality expected later this week.

The opposition Conservatives could still try to topple the government in the vote on another law to implement the budget, expected a few weeks before the summer recess.

After that deadline and once the threat of Covid-19 fades, Trudeau -- largely ahead in the polls -- could be tempted in the fall to call early elections in hopes of regaining the parliamentary majority he lost in October 2019.

The main budgetary measure is a Can$30 billion investment over five years to establish a network of high-quality, low-cost public child care services to encourage women's participation in the workforce.

An additional Can$17.6 billion will be used to accelerate a transition to greener policies, by providing tax assistance to companies to reduce their carbon footprint or by supporting public transit projects in several major Canadian cities.

Conservatives voted against the budget, as did the independent Bloc Quebecois and the Greens.

After hitting a record high in 2020, the budget deficit for the current year is expected to be reduced to Can$154.7 billion, 6.4 percent of GDP.

Justin Trudeau Canada Canada GDP NDP

Canada's minority government survives confidence vote

Special NCOC meeting today to discuss poor COVID-19 SOPs compliance outside examination centers: Shafqat Mahmod

Ex CIA chief Brennan on getting Bin Laden: high doubts, high risk

European Parliament to wave through Brexit trade deal

Germany eyes stronger 2021 growth as vaccines offer hope

Foreign aid arrives in Covid-stricken India

Australia bans passenger flights from India until May 15: PM

PM puts a spotlight on southern Punjab

Sindh bans inter-city transport, closes education institutions

SECP decides to strictly monitor DSTs

Cabinet to meet today

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters