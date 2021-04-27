KP passes resolution to turn on Facebook Monetization in Pakistan

In a bid to generate revenue using social media platform, Facebook the assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa passed a resolution to turn on Facebook Monetization in Pakistan.

There are 50 million Facebook users in Pakistan. Under the resolution, approximately five million Facebook users producing quality content in Pakistan especially the youth can benefit from the positive use of Facebook and earn money.

“In other countries, where Facebook monetization is on, users are taking full advantage. However, Facebook monetization is not on in Pakistan. Speaker National Assembly also had a meeting with the officials of Facebook,” read the resolution

The resolution recommended to the federal government to take steps to turn on Facebook monetization in Pakistan so that Facebook users in Pakistan, especially the youth, can benefit from the positive use of the social media platform and earn money.

Last month, Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Science and Technology & Information Technology informed that Facebook wants to initiate a number of projects in Pakistan.

Bangash said that they had an important meeting with Facebook’s representative Sehar Tariq. He said that under the vision of CM KP, the province has offered full support to the social media platform. He informed that under the instructions of CM KP they have offered Facebook to open their Pakistan office in the province and has committed to offering full support in this regard.