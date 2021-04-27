ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.51%)
Apr 27, 2021
Pakistan

PMA urges people to follow SOPs

APP 27 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) urged masses to adopt preventive measures by wearing mask and social distancing to contain spread of coronavirus.

Secretary General PMA Centre, Dr. S M Qaisar Sajjad expressed these views while addressing the press conference held here at PMA House on Monday. He said that it has been observed that people gather at restaurants at Sehri and Iftar without adopting Sops. So, Government should also make sure to implement SOPs strictly.

He said by preventing Covid-19, we will be able to keep on moving our trade and business otherwise government will be compelled to lockdown. Vaccine is the most protective shield against Covid-19, PMA advises people to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

PMA demanded the government to increase the vaccination facilities to vaccinate more people in shorter time. At least 70 -75% of population of Pakistan should be vaccinated as early as possible.

Coronavirus lockdown SOPs PMA Iftar Dr. S M Qaisar Sajjad Sehri

PMA urges people to follow SOPs

