SAU to remain closed from 27th to May 16

HYDERABAD: Sindh Agriculture University will remain closed from April 27 to May 16. It was decided to close the university due to the third wave of Corona.

The meeting of Deans Committee of Sindh Agriculture University was chaired by Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri

It was decided that the academic process in the university has been suspended till a further orders. All teaching departments will be closed, while the heads of administrative departments will be present, along with the necessary staff.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021