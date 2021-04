KPC award ceremony: list of recipients

KARACHI: Karachi Press Club (KPC) on Saturday organized an award ceremony in recognition of services rendered by women journalists to the profession of journalism.

The Lifetime Achievement Award went to Mussarat Jabeen and Ismat Sabir.

The following 33 women journalists were awarded the KPC Award for their noteworthy contributions to journalism:

Ghazala Aziz, Daily Jasarat; Khalida Haq, DAWN; Rizwana Naqvi, DAWN; Zarnageen Ghatala, Jahan Pakistan; Syeda Shahla Hasan Rizvi, ARY; Ayesha Azfar, Dawn; Beena Qayyum Khan, Samaa TV; Mona Siddiqui, Neo News; Rabab Ibrahim, Freelance; Maria Ismail, Awami Awaz; Nusrat Zehra, ARY; Ishrat Jehan, Neo News; Sidra Azhar Dar, VOA; Moniza Inam, Dawn; Munazza Zuberi, Business Recorder; Uneeba Waqar, Geo; Faryal Arif, Samaa; Faryal Rasheed, ARY; Asifa Idrees, ARY; Bilqees Jehan, Freelance; Syeda Nadra Mushtaq, Freelance Sports; Fahmidah Yousffi, Rava.com.pk; Sheema Siddiqui, Geo; Nazish Aiyaz; ARY, Sumaira Jajja, Dawn; Humera Qureshi, Daily Jasarat; Malka Afrooz Rohila, Freelance; Munazza Siddiqui, Samrah Niazi, Afshan Subohi, Dawn; Mahim Maher, Samaa Digital, Seema Shafi, Business Recorder; And Fatima Saleem, Geo.

In order to encourage the emerging young talent the KPC Award was given to the following four women:

Sanober Shaikh, ARY; Kulsoom Jahan, Jang; Sanovia Yasmeen, GEO; and Kashmala Najeeb, Geo.—PR

