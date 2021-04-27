ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.51%)
ASC 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.46%)
ASL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
AVN 87.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
BOP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
DGKC 117.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.21%)
EPCL 53.75 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.38%)
FCCL 23.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.31%)
FFL 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HASCOL 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
HUBC 78.90 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (4.5%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
JSCL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
KAPCO 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.97%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
LOTCHEM 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-4.8%)
MLCF 44.06 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.49%)
PAEL 32.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.04%)
PIBTL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
PPL 88.55 Increased By ▲ 6.25 (7.59%)
PRL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.45%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.26%)
SNGP 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.58%)
TRG 181.10 Increased By ▲ 5.10 (2.9%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.11%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.29%)
BR100 4,909 Increased By ▲ 114 (2.38%)
BR30 25,627 Increased By ▲ 667.33 (2.67%)
KSE100 45,683 Increased By ▲ 976.01 (2.18%)
KSE30 18,797 Increased By ▲ 520.83 (2.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,187
7024hr
Pakistan Cases
800,452
482524hr
Sindh
278,545
Punjab
290,788
Balochistan
21,743
Islamabad
73,450
KPK
114,077
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares post best day in 2 weeks

Reuters 27 Apr 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares posted their sharpest daily rise in nearly two weeks on Monday, spurred by gains in ICICI Bank Ltd following strong quarterly results, even as more regions in the country went into lockdown to curb a surge in coronavirus cases.

After three straight weeks of losses, the NSE Nifty 50 index ended 1% higher at 14,485 on Monday, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex closed up 1.06% at 48,386.51. The indexes have shed around 6% and 8%, respectively, from February peaks.

In Mumbai trading, ICICI Bank was the biggest boost as it added 3.7% after reporting a more than three-fold surge in March-quarter profit, while HCL Technologies slid 2.8% on downbeat earnings.

Mphasis Ltd pared gains after rising as much as 6.5% after US private equity firm Blackstone made an offer to buy an additional stake in the IT outsourcing services provider for more than $1 billion. The stock closed up 1.6%.

Reliance Industries Ltd gained 1.8%.

Indian shares Indian shares rose Indian shares fell ICICI Indian shares end

Indian shares post best day in 2 weeks

Sindh bans inter-city transport, closes education institutions

SECP decides to strictly monitor DSTs

Cabinet to meet today

PM for mobilising adequate financing for development

Civil armed forces: Cabinet decides to revisit structure, strength

Covid-19 vaccine: Registration begins for citizens above 40 years

Army will do ‘everything in power’ to protect people: DG ISPR

Justice Isa’s wife: SC recalls its FBR probe order

Ministry making efforts to award projects to IDAP

ArcelorMittal, Vattenfall form hydrogen consortium with Shell, Airbus, others

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.