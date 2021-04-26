Vaccination process for senior citizens underway: Dr Yasmin

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Monday said that COVID-19 vaccination process of elderly citizens was underway at full swing at different vaccination centers of the province.

In a statement issued here, she said that vaccine was being administered in two shifts at designated centres, adding the first shift was operated between 9: 00 am and 3: 00 pm while the second shift worked from 8: 30 pm to 12: 00 night.

The minister said the staff at vaccination center was guiding the patients.

People could dial 1033 for guidance on vaccination or they can call helpline 1166 for registration for vaccination, the minister said.