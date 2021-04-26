Toyota to test its new hydrogen engine in Super Taikyu Series

Among all automakers, Toyota has the most unique way of testing its new hydrogen engine - by sending it racing in the Super Taikyu Series next month. Toyota says the move aims at being able to develop a next-generation clean engine.

For those wondering, the engine will be under the bonnet of a Corolla hatchback. Toyota says that the development of hydrogen engines is “an effort to move towards a carbon-neutral mobility society,” as told by a Toyota official.

"By honing its prototype hydrogen engine in the harsh environment of motorsports, Toyota aims to contribute to the realization of a sustainable and prosperous mobility society."

The 1.6 liter, three-cylinder race engine runs on compressed hydrogen sourced from the Fukushima Hydrogen Energy Research Field. The Japanese automaker said it only wants to expand hydrogen infrastructure, but also revive the Tohoku region’s economy.

Toyota’s significant step towards ‘carbon-neutral mobility society’ might take a hit by the lack of charging stations of this sort, especially in some countries of Europe and Asia.

However, if the biggest auto giants like Toyota, Hyundai, and Kia are into this technology, we might just see more of them around soon.