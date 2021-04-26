World
ECB's Panetta wants stimulus until inflation hits 2pc
26 Apr 2021
FRANKFURT: The European Central Bank should not dial back its aggressive stimulus measures until the euro zone economy achieves its growth potential and inflation is back at 2%, ECB board member Fabio Panetta said on Monday.
"This evidence suggests that we should avoid withdrawing policy support - either deliberately or by tolerating adverse spillovers - until the output gap is closed and we see inflation sustainably back at 2%," Panetta said in a speech.
"For the ECB, this implies that we will have to maintain very favourable financing conditions well beyond the end of the pandemic period," he added.
