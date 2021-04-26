ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.51%)
ASC 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.46%)
ASL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
AVN 87.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
BOP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
DGKC 117.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.21%)
EPCL 53.75 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.38%)
FCCL 23.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.31%)
FFL 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HASCOL 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
HUBC 78.90 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (4.5%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
JSCL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
KAPCO 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.97%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
LOTCHEM 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-4.8%)
MLCF 44.06 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.49%)
PAEL 32.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.04%)
PIBTL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
PPL 88.55 Increased By ▲ 6.25 (7.59%)
PRL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.45%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.26%)
SNGP 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.58%)
TRG 181.10 Increased By ▲ 5.10 (2.9%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.11%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.29%)
BR100 4,909 Increased By ▲ 114 (2.38%)
BR30 25,627 Increased By ▲ 667.33 (2.67%)
KSE100 45,683 Increased By ▲ 976.01 (2.18%)
KSE30 18,797 Increased By ▲ 520.83 (2.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,187
7024hr
Pakistan Cases
800,452
482524hr
Sindh
278,545
Punjab
290,788
Balochistan
21,743
Islamabad
73,450
KPK
114,077
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Strong academia-industry linkages imperative for jobs creation: Shibli Faraz

  • He said Ministry of Science and Technology acted as facilitator and they did not have their own ventilators yet.
APP 26 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Shibli Faraz on Monday emphasized the importance of creating strong linkages between the universities and industry to create job opportunities for the youth.

Talking to media after visiting National University of Science and Technology (NUST), the minister appreciated the global and national contribution of NUST and said the university was rendering valuable contribution in high education sector of the country, creating significant impact through prioritizing quality education.

He further said the universities were not supposed to only give degrees but also to impart skills, adding, “We have to see how much impact our universities are creating on the lives of the people”.

Shibli Faraz observed that the government's job was not just to provide jobs but to create an enabling environment that provided employment opportunities for the people.

While, he said, the universities should also contribute to the development of the country and take steps for enhancing employability skills among youth.

To a question regarding availability and production of ventilators, the federal minister said they did not have sufficient oxygen and other necessary stock in our country for dealing with any emergency situation related to COVID-19.

He said Ministry of Science and Technology acted as facilitator and they did not have their own ventilators yet.

However, National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) and private firms were manufacturing ventilators in the country. There were 16 functions of ventilators but the ventilators being made at local level have only four functions, he said.

Responding to another question regarding activating Pakistan Steel Mills' (PSM) Oxygen Plant, he said the ministry of industries and production was looking into the PSM Oxygen Plant and he had also spoken to the minister of industries and production in this regard.

However, he said that what he thought was that PSM Oxygen Plant might not be made operational in emergency due to some problem.

About supporting India during worsening COVID-19 situation, Shibli Faraz said “Pakistan will extend support to India as much it can. This is the issue of humanity and our sympathies are with India”.

Shibli Faraz NUST

Strong academia-industry linkages imperative for jobs creation: Shibli Faraz

We need to strengthen public health and social protection systems, PM tells UN's ESCAP session

India reports more than 352,991 new COVID cases in 24 hours, setting a fresh global record

Agriculture sector is being linked to CPEC to facilitate farming community: PM

All educational institutions in Sindh closed as province reports 952 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

COVID vaccine registration for people over 40 years opens tomorrow

Pakistan's coronavirus cases cross 800,000 mark

Pakistan's inclusion on travel Red List not meant for punishment, says UK envoy

Shafqat Mahmood wishes students luck as CIE exams begin amid third COVID-19 wave

'Sham' Libya trials sentence 22 to death: Amnesty

EU chief says vaccinated US tourists to be able to visit

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters