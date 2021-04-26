687 beds on low-flow oxygens, 81 corona patients on ventilators in KP: Bangash

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Kamran Bangash here on Monday said healthcare facilities were enhanced in hospitals where 687 beds on low-flow oxygens and 1,071 high dependency units besides 147 Intensive Care Units were being utilized to help provide quality and speedy treatment to coronavirus patients.

In a video message here, the special assistant to the Chief Minister for Information and Higher Education said 81 patients were on ventilators in KP. Despite limited resources, he said healthcare facilities in KP has been significantly improved.

He said Pakistan Army was called in for help of civil administration and ensure implementation of Standard Operating Procedures and was extending full support to district administrations for which they were thankful to our armed forces.

He said a total of 14,007 active cases including highest number of 3461 from Peshawar were reported from Peshawar followed by 2067 in Mardan.

The CM aide appealed people to keep social distancing and used masks besides avoid public places imperative to contain the infectious disease.