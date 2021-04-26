ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.51%)
ASC 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.46%)
ASL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
AVN 87.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
BOP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
DGKC 117.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.21%)
EPCL 53.75 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.38%)
FCCL 23.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.31%)
FFL 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HASCOL 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
HUBC 78.90 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (4.5%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
JSCL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
KAPCO 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.97%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
LOTCHEM 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-4.8%)
MLCF 44.06 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.49%)
PAEL 32.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.04%)
PIBTL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
PPL 88.55 Increased By ▲ 6.25 (7.59%)
PRL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.45%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.26%)
SNGP 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.58%)
TRG 181.10 Increased By ▲ 5.10 (2.9%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.11%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.29%)
BR100 4,909 Increased By ▲ 114 (2.38%)
BR30 25,627 Increased By ▲ 667.33 (2.67%)
KSE100 45,683 Increased By ▲ 976.01 (2.18%)
KSE30 18,797 Increased By ▲ 520.83 (2.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,187
7024hr
Pakistan Cases
800,452
482524hr
Sindh
278,545
Punjab
290,788
Balochistan
21,743
Islamabad
73,450
KPK
114,077
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Turkey puts 108 on trial over deadly 2014 protests

  • The jihadists were driven out of Kobane in January 2015 by US-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters that Turkey officially views as terrorists.
AFP 26 Apr 2021

ANKARA: Turkey on Monday put 108 Kurdish politicians on trial for their alleged roles in deadly 2014 protests that erupted as jihadists from the Islamic State group overran the Syrian town of Kobane.

The case against current and former members of the pro-Kurdish HDP party -- including its two former co-leaders -- stems from one of the darker episodes of the decade-long Syria war.

Thirty-seven people died in violent demonstrations against the Turkish army's inaction in the face of an IS offensive against the largely Kurdish northern Syrian town.

The fighting was visible from the Turkish side of the border and many in the country's Kurdish community view the army as complicit in the humanitarian disaster that followed.

The jihadists were driven out of Kobane in January 2015 by US-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters that Turkey officially views as terrorists.

"For calling on people to protest, our members are now being accused of terrorism, and also of murder of those who died," the HDP said in a statement as the mass trial got underway.

"This is a revenge trial," HDP co-chair Mithat Sancar said.

Turkey views the HDP as the political front of outlawed Kurdish militants who have been waging an insurgency that has claimed tens of thousands of lives since 1984.

Prosecutors accused the 108 defendants of "attacking the integrity of the state" and crimes including looting and murder.

The HDP blames Turkish police for provoking the deaths.

Prosecutors are preparing a separate case against the HDP aimed at dissolving the party and barring nearly 700 of its members from playing a role in politics for five years.

The 108 defendants put on trial in an Ankara criminal court on Monday include the party's former co-leader Selahattin Demirtas -- a two-time election rival to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The 48-year-old has been in jail since 2016 facing multiple trials on terror-related charges that Western governments view as part of Erdogan's crackdown on political dissent.

Syria Turkey Islamic State Kobane Kurdish politicians

Turkey puts 108 on trial over deadly 2014 protests

We need to strengthen public health and social protection systems, PM tells UN's ESCAP session

India reports more than 352,991 new COVID cases in 24 hours, setting a fresh global record

Agriculture sector is being linked to CPEC to facilitate farming community: PM

All educational institutions in Sindh closed as province reports 952 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

COVID vaccine registration for people over 40 years opens tomorrow

Pakistan's coronavirus cases cross 800,000 mark

Pakistan's inclusion on travel Red List not meant for punishment, says UK envoy

Shafqat Mahmood wishes students luck as CIE exams begin amid third COVID-19 wave

'Sham' Libya trials sentence 22 to death: Amnesty

EU chief says vaccinated US tourists to be able to visit

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters