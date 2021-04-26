ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.51%)
ASC 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.46%)
ASL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
AVN 87.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
BOP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
DGKC 117.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.21%)
EPCL 53.75 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.38%)
FCCL 23.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.31%)
FFL 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HASCOL 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
HUBC 78.90 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (4.5%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
JSCL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
KAPCO 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.97%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
LOTCHEM 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-4.8%)
MLCF 44.06 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.49%)
PAEL 32.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.04%)
PIBTL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
PPL 88.55 Increased By ▲ 6.25 (7.59%)
PRL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.45%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.26%)
SNGP 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.58%)
TRG 181.10 Increased By ▲ 5.10 (2.9%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.11%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.29%)
BR100 4,909 Increased By ▲ 114 (2.38%)
BR30 25,627 Increased By ▲ 667.33 (2.67%)
KSE100 45,683 Increased By ▲ 976.01 (2.18%)
KSE30 18,797 Increased By ▲ 520.83 (2.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,187
7024hr
Pakistan Cases
800,452
482524hr
Sindh
278,545
Punjab
290,788
Balochistan
21,743
Islamabad
73,450
KPK
114,077
Pakistan

Govt to add Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, other clerics to ATA’s Fourth Schedule for supporting TLP protest

  • On April 19, Mufti Rehman had announced a strike calling for the ban imposed on the TLP to be lifted and the arrested workers of the party to be released.
  • Government also plans to add Moulana Rehan Amjad Nomani, Ali Muhammad Aslam, Ghulam Ghouse Baghdadi, Haji Rafiq Perdaisi and Muhammad Amir Chotani on the ATA's Fourth Schedule.
Aisha Mahmood 26 Apr 2021

The government has decided to include the names of clerics who supported the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) protest on the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) Fourth Schedule.

The Fourth Schedule is a list of proscribed individuals who are suspected of terrorism and/or sectarianism under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), 1997. These clerics include former Ruet-e-Hilal Committee head Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, Moulana Rehan Amjad Nomani, Ali Muhammad Aslam, Ghulam Ghouse Baghdadi, Haji Rafiq Perdaisi and Muhammad Amir Chotani, Samaareported.

All Karachi SHOs have been directed to provide complete documents and other relevant proof to enlist these clerics for supporting the recent TLP protest. They have been accused of motivating their workers and supporters and creating a law and order situation.

On April 19, Mufti Rehman had announced a strike calling for the ban imposed on the TLP to be lifted and the arrested workers of the party to be released. He had also demanded that all FIRs against the TLP party workers be cancelled.

