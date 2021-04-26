Govt to add Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, other clerics to ATA’s Fourth Schedule for supporting TLP protest

The government has decided to include the names of clerics who supported the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) protest on the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) Fourth Schedule.

The Fourth Schedule is a list of proscribed individuals who are suspected of terrorism and/or sectarianism under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), 1997. These clerics include former Ruet-e-Hilal Committee head Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, Moulana Rehan Amjad Nomani, Ali Muhammad Aslam, Ghulam Ghouse Baghdadi, Haji Rafiq Perdaisi and Muhammad Amir Chotani, Samaareported.

All Karachi SHOs have been directed to provide complete documents and other relevant proof to enlist these clerics for supporting the recent TLP protest. They have been accused of motivating their workers and supporters and creating a law and order situation.

On April 19, Mufti Rehman had announced a strike calling for the ban imposed on the TLP to be lifted and the arrested workers of the party to be released. He had also demanded that all FIRs against the TLP party workers be cancelled.