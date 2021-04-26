Futures spread declines 13.26pc

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 39bps to 13.26 percent on the last day of outgoing week.

Trading activities on the futures counter slightly improved as average daily volumes increased by 11.0 percent to 83.85 million shares as compared to previous week’s average of 75.54 million shares.

Average daily trading value on the futures counter increased by 10.8 percent during this week and stood at Rs 8.19 billion.

