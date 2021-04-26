Over 100 shops sealed, 300 shopkeepers arrested

PESHAWAR: Over 300 shopkeepers were arrested and more than 100 shops were sealed in a joint crackdown of district administration, police and Pakistan Army on the violators of Covid-19 preventive Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Sunday.

Joint teams of district administration, Pakistan Army and police are visiting the bazaars of the provincial metropolis to ensure the implementation of Corona preventive SOPs.

In this connection, joint teams comprising officers of district administration, Pakistan Army and Police visited different bazaars and ensure the implementation of SOPs to arrest growing Corona cases in the district.

Joint teams arrested over 300 shopkeepers and also sealed more than 100 shops over violation of Corona preventive SOPs. During crackdown the joint teams sealed various bakeries and mega marts including Maqbool Ice Cream, Afghan Sadaqat Juice, Insaf Super Store, Al-Fateh Store, Taroon Juice, three bakeries and other shops.

Similarly, the officers of district administration also visited mosques situated within their respective jurisdiction. They met clerics and sought their cooperation in creating awareness in people regarding adherence to Corona preventive SOPs. They also draw lines for prayers in mosques.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Khalid Mahmood has urged upon the traders for implementation of the official price list during Ramazan, avoiding hoarding and adulteration.

He further urged the trading community for showing adherence to Corona preventive SOPs in their respective bazaars and ensuring the use of safety masks. Otherwise, legal proceedings would be initiated against the violators.

