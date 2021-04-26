Micro-smart lockdown in more areas of District Central

KARACHI: The district administration on Sunday imposed micro-smart lockdown in more areas of Karachi’s District Central from April 25 to May 8 due to surge in coronavirus cases. A notification has been issued regarding the imposition of micro-smart lockdown in four towns of the Central district from April 25 to May 8. The lockdown will remain imposed in different areas of Gulburg, North Karachi, Liaquatabad, and North Nazimabad towns.

The lockdown has been imposed due to the presence of 46 coronavirus patients in four towns of the district.

The micro-smart lockdown has been imposed in seven blocks of Gulbarg Town, Firdos Colony and Block-VIII area in Liaquatabad Town, Sector 11-A and B in North Karachi and Block A, B, L and J in North Nazimabad. According to the notification, all persons have to wear face masks that are entering or leaving the specific areas, whereas, unnecessary movement of the people has also been banned.

All business and industrial activities will remain suspended in these areas, while the pillion riding has been banned. All kinds of family gatherings will be banned in the said areas and the coronavirus-positive persons will be quarantined in their homes. The government will take all possible steps for distribution of ration items among the entitled people, the notification added.