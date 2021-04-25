ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
Nine more coronavirus patients die in Faisalabad

  He said that 1,381 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.
APP 25 Apr 2021

FAISALABAD: Nine more patients died of COVID-19 in the district, while 159 persons tested positive during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the Health Department said on Sunday the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 791 in the district.

He said that 508 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sectors labs during the same period. He said that so far 14,406 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad were 2,495.

He said that 305 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 112 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 273 patients, including 119 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 112 including 28 confirmed, were admitted to DHQ Hospital and 77 including 31 confirmed patients were admitted to General Hospital.

He said that 1,381 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

Coronavirus COVID

Nine more coronavirus patients die in Faisalabad

