98 more Covid-19 patients die in Punjab

LAHORE: The Covid death toll in Punjab reached 7,897 after 98 more patients succumbed to the virus during the last 24 hours ringing alarm of seriousness of the corona pandemic.

Most deaths were reported from Lahore (43), Rawalpindi (10), Multan (13), Faisalabad (14), Gujranwala (5), Sargodha (4) and Rahim Yar Khan (3) during the last 24 hours taking the death toll in these cities to 3258, 1264, 509, 777, 277, 198 and 168, respectively.

Out of 23590 corona tests conducted during the last 24 hours, as many as

3073 fresh virus cases and 98 deaths were reported across the province taking the provincial tally of cases to 285,542 and death toll to 7897. The overall positivity rate of the virus reached 13.02% in the province from previous 11.62%.

The provincial metropolis is still in the grip of an alarming situation as 1452 fresh cases and 43 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours.

In Lahore, the situation is taking a serious turn, as ventilators at the Mayo Hospital, Services Hospital, Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital and Pakistan Institute of Kidney and Liver Transplant (PKLI) have been occupied by the Covid patients.

The data further showed the bed occupancy in the intensive care units of Lahore’s 16 state-run hospitals reached about 90 per cent.

With a rise in the number of coronavirus cases, oxygen stocks in seven hospitals of Lahore have dwindled with back up of 16 to 24 hours.

However, health authorities claimed that they are vigilant and monitoring the situation.

On the other hand, oxygen producers warned that there might be oxygen crisis if the life-saving gas continues to be supplied for the industrial sector.

An official of Pakistan Oxygen Limited said almost hundred percent of the oxygen produced by Pakistan Oxygen Limited is being supplied to the healthcare facilities.

With the recovery of 2103 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province reached 231235. On the other hand, as many as 4,198 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country taking the tally of total recoveries to 686,488.

As per breakup of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 151493 cases and 3258 deaths, Rawalpindi 22612 cases and 1264 deaths, Faisalabad 17486 cases and 777 deaths, Multan 13416 cases and 509 deaths, Bahawalpur 6286 cases and 197 deaths, Gujranwala 7245 cases and 277 deaths, Gujrat 6518 cases and 107 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 4143 cases and 168 deaths, Sargodha 6221 cases and 198 deaths, Sheikhupura 2983 cases and 82 deaths and Sialkot reported 6441 cases and 208 deaths.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that the third corona wave was serious, and the health system was also burdened, so it was imperative to wear a facemask while observing necessary precautions.

“The government is effectively tackling the corona challenge under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he said.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid in a briefing said, “The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) is consolidating data of Covid-19 patients from private sector hospitals, which has also been asked to increase the High Dependency Units in their respective hospitals. The corona testing is being monitored in private labs. The PHC is also keeping track of vaccination of healthcare workers. The PHC is continuously monitoring the treatment of Covid-19 patients in private hospitals. The PHC is being strengthened to facilitate patients in private sector. We are continuously increasing services for patients in public sector hospitals.”

Punjab Healthcare Commission CEO said, “We are working in coordination with private hospitals for treatment of Covid-19 patients. We are also monitoring quality of treatment at private hospitals. As per vision of the Health Minister, we will work on improving services in private hospitals.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021