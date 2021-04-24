ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
ASC 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
ASL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
AVN 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.06%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.87%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.82%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
HASCOL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
MLCF 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.74%)
PAEL 32.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.2%)
PRL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.21%)
SNGP 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (2.92%)
UNITY 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -29.74 (-0.62%)
BR30 24,960 Decreased By ▼ -99.54 (-0.4%)
KSE100 44,707 Decreased By ▼ -222.85 (-0.5%)
KSE30 18,276 Decreased By ▼ -98.7 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,842
14424hr
Pakistan Cases
784,108
587024hr
Sindh
275,815
Punjab
282,469
Balochistan
21,365
Islamabad
72,150
KPK
110,875
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Faisalabad DC visits vaccination centre

24 Apr 2021

FAISALABAD: As many as 32070 senior citizens have been vaccinated with Corona Virus in district, in which 25534 have been given first while 6536 have been given second dose.

6 vaccination centers are fully functional in double shifts. This was informed to Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali during his visit to vaccination center Sports complex Samanabad. Additional Deputy Commissioner General Khurram Parvaiz, CEO health Dr. Bilal Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool and other officers were also there.

Deputy Commissioner examined the process of vaccinations to senior citizens and checked whether they are following Corona SOPs or not and also guided officers to increase convenience for aged men and women. He also communicated with senior citizens and asked about vaccines from duty doctors until he was satisfied. He said that to spread the message of vaccination of elderly citizens, use all the advertising mediums so that senior citizens being registered on 1166 and getting confirmation message come at centers and get vaccinated while there should be no compromise on their respect and dignity.

Deputy Commissioner instructed duty staff of civil defense to make sure they guide senior citizen in a proper manner and from taking them when entering the main gate to leaving them to the vehicle after vaccination, they should assist them generously.

CEO Health told that process of senior citizen vaccinations is being implicated on daily bases in Sports Complex Samanabad, Tehsil headquarters Hospital new building, Sports Complex Jhumra, Tehsil Headquarters Hospital New building Tandlianwala, Sports Complex Jaranwala and Rural Health center new building Khurianwala. He added Corona SOPs are being followed in this centers.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Coronavirus SOPs Sadar Umar Maqbool Vaccination Center Khurram Parvaiz Bilal Ahmed

Faisalabad DC visits vaccination centre

Tarin praises WB for ‘swift’ assistance

NA again runs away from debate on French envoy?

Largest LNG-fired project: Financial close documents signed by PPIB, PTPL

March CA posts $47m deficit YoY

Istanbul moot urges Taliban to commit to peace talks

CPEC Kohala Hydel Project: Chinese firm to invest $2.4bn

SPI declines 0.40pc WoW

Valuation of PSM assets: PC eagerly waiting for endorsement

PIMS says unable to provide oxygen to ‘all the patients’

Canada bans passenger flights from Pakistan, India for 30 days

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.