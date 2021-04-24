Faisalabad DC visits vaccination centre

FAISALABAD: As many as 32070 senior citizens have been vaccinated with Corona Virus in district, in which 25534 have been given first while 6536 have been given second dose.

6 vaccination centers are fully functional in double shifts. This was informed to Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali during his visit to vaccination center Sports complex Samanabad. Additional Deputy Commissioner General Khurram Parvaiz, CEO health Dr. Bilal Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool and other officers were also there.

Deputy Commissioner examined the process of vaccinations to senior citizens and checked whether they are following Corona SOPs or not and also guided officers to increase convenience for aged men and women. He also communicated with senior citizens and asked about vaccines from duty doctors until he was satisfied. He said that to spread the message of vaccination of elderly citizens, use all the advertising mediums so that senior citizens being registered on 1166 and getting confirmation message come at centers and get vaccinated while there should be no compromise on their respect and dignity.

Deputy Commissioner instructed duty staff of civil defense to make sure they guide senior citizen in a proper manner and from taking them when entering the main gate to leaving them to the vehicle after vaccination, they should assist them generously.

CEO Health told that process of senior citizen vaccinations is being implicated on daily bases in Sports Complex Samanabad, Tehsil headquarters Hospital new building, Sports Complex Jhumra, Tehsil Headquarters Hospital New building Tandlianwala, Sports Complex Jaranwala and Rural Health center new building Khurianwala. He added Corona SOPs are being followed in this centers.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021