KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 138,550 tonnes of cargos comprising 93,170 tonnes of import cargos and 45,380 tonnes of export cargos during last 24 hours ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargos of 93,170 comprised of 46,250 tonnes of Containerized Cargos, 2,507 tonnes of DAP, 8,130 tonnes of Rock Phosphate, 8,963 tonnes of Soya Bean Seeds and 27,320 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargos of 45,380 tonnes comprised of 19,938 tonnes of containerized cargos, 300 tonnes of Bulk Cargos, 24,492 tonnes of Clinkers, 650 tonnes of Mill Scale.

A total of 5704 containers were handled out of which 3260 were of imports and 2444 were of exports. 3260 import containers comprised of 930 of 20s and 1077 0f 40s. Imports empty containers were 100 of 20s and 38 of 40s. Export containers 2444 comprised of 491 of 20s and 265 of 40s. Export empty containers were of 57 of 20s and 683 of 40s.

There were three vessels viz. Oel Badrinath, Run Fu 3 and Al Mahboobah have currently berthed at Karachi Port on Friday.

There are seven vessels viz. M.T Quetta, AS Cypria, Oriental Freesia, Sea Power, Oel Badrinath and Worldera 2 have sailed out from Karachi Port.

There were seven ships namely Capricornus Leader, JSP Vento, Hyundai Privilege, Northern Dexterity, Cosco Aden and Hai Nam 89 cargo expected to arrive on Friday.

PORT QASIM

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 174,743 tonnes, comprising 138,550 tonnes imports cargo and 36,193 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,918 Containers (1,355 TEUs imports and 1,563 TEUs export), was handled at the Port .

Following were the high lights in tonnes during last 24 hours.

A total of eight ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them an oil tanker Nord Mekur & two more ships, Safmarine Negami and MOL Globe carrying Gas oil and Containers are expected take berths at FOTCO and QICT on Friday, 23rd April, while three more ships, Teera Bhum, MSC Nicole and Lobito with Containers and Natural gas are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday, 24th April, and MSC Lotus-A and Neo Energy are due to arrive on Sunday, 25th April-2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021