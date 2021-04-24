Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
24 Apr 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Macpac Films Limited 31.03.2021 - 155.437 2.62 - -
Nine Month
Habib Metropolitan 31.03.2021 - 3,225.894 3.08 - -
Bank Limited 1st Qaurter
(Unconsolidated)
Habib Metropolitan 31.03.2021 - 3,329.447 3.10 - -
Bank Limited 1st Qaurter
(Consolidated)
Pakistan Tobacco 31.03.2021 - 4,495.223 17.59 - -
Company Limited 1st Qaurter
Fauji Cement Co. Ltd. 31.03.2021 - 2,610.810 1.89 - -
Nine Month
Pakistan Cables Ltd. 31.03.2021 - 311.133 8.75 - -
Nine Month
Karam Ceramics Ltd. 31.03.2021 - 12.743 0.88 - -
Nine Month
Popular Islamic Mod. 31.03.2021 - 4.995 0.50 - -
Nine Month
PICIC Insurance Ltd. 31.03.2021 - (0.195) (0.01) - -
1stQaurter
Murree Brewery Co. Ltd. 31.03.2021 50% (iii) 954.861 34.52 - 04.05.2021 to
Nine Month 10.05.2021
Crescent Star Insurance 31.03.2021 - 13.652 0.13 - -
Limited 1st Qaurter
(Unconsolidated)
Crescent Star Insurance 31.03.2021 - 11.156 0.10 - -
Limited (Consolidated) 1st Qaurter
Abbott Laboratories 31.03.2021 - 1,442.592 14.73 - -
(Pakistan) Limited 1st Qaurter
Pakistan PVC Ltd. 31.03.2021 - (8.689) (0.58) - -
Nine Month
Invest Capital 31.03.2021 - 66.649 0.234 - -
Investment Bank Ltd. Nine Month
Kot Addu Power 31.03.2021 - 15,927.278 18.09 - -
Company Limited Nine Month
First Imrooz Mod. 31.03.2021 - 59.518 19.84 - -
Nine Month
Nimir Indutrial Chemicals 31.03.2021 - 1,234.421 11.16 - -
Ltd. (Unconsolidated) Nine Month
Nimir Indutrial 31.03.2021 - 1,477.925 11.99 - -
Chemicals Limited Nine Month
(Consolidated)
Quice Food Industries 31.03.2021 - 1.177 0.01 - -
Limited Nine Month
Glaxosmithkline 31.03.2021 - 615.009 5.25 - -
Consumer Healthcare 1stQaurter
Pakistan Limited
Fauji Foods Limited 31.03.2021 - (347.426) (0.43) - -
1stQaurter
Maqbool Textile Mills 31.03.2021 - 51.310 3.05 - -
Limited Nine Month
===============================================================================================================
