Recorder Report 24 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

===============================================================================================================
                                 YEAR                  Profit/(Loss)     EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                                ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After       (Rs)         GENERAL              SHARE
                             HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                   MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                       QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                         BOOKS
                              ACCOUNTS                    million)
===============================================================================================================
Macpac Films Limited         31.03.2021          -         155.437      2.62             -                    -
                             Nine Month
Habib Metropolitan           31.03.2021          -       3,225.894      3.08             -                    -
Bank Limited                1st Qaurter
(Unconsolidated)
Habib Metropolitan           31.03.2021          -       3,329.447      3.10             -                    -
Bank Limited                1st Qaurter
(Consolidated)
Pakistan Tobacco             31.03.2021          -       4,495.223     17.59             -                    -
Company Limited             1st Qaurter
Fauji Cement Co. Ltd.        31.03.2021          -       2,610.810      1.89             -                    -
                             Nine Month
Pakistan Cables Ltd.         31.03.2021          -         311.133      8.75             -                    -
                             Nine Month
Karam Ceramics Ltd.          31.03.2021          -          12.743      0.88             -                    -
                             Nine Month
Popular Islamic Mod.         31.03.2021          -           4.995      0.50             -                    -
                             Nine Month
PICIC Insurance Ltd.         31.03.2021          -         (0.195)    (0.01)             -                    -
                             1stQaurter
Murree Brewery Co. Ltd.      31.03.2021   50% (iii)        954.861     34.52             -        04.05.2021 to
                             Nine Month                                                              10.05.2021
Crescent Star Insurance      31.03.2021          -          13.652      0.13             -                    -
Limited                     1st Qaurter
(Unconsolidated)
Crescent Star Insurance      31.03.2021          -          11.156      0.10             -                    -
Limited (Consolidated)      1st Qaurter
Abbott Laboratories          31.03.2021          -       1,442.592     14.73             -                    -
(Pakistan) Limited          1st Qaurter
Pakistan PVC Ltd.            31.03.2021          -         (8.689)    (0.58)             -                    -
                             Nine Month
Invest Capital               31.03.2021          -          66.649     0.234             -                    -
Investment Bank Ltd.         Nine Month
Kot Addu Power               31.03.2021          -      15,927.278     18.09             -                    -
Company Limited              Nine Month
First Imrooz Mod.            31.03.2021          -          59.518     19.84             -                    -
                             Nine Month
Nimir Indutrial Chemicals    31.03.2021          -       1,234.421     11.16             -                    -
Ltd. (Unconsolidated)        Nine Month
Nimir Indutrial              31.03.2021          -       1,477.925     11.99             -                    -
Chemicals Limited            Nine Month
(Consolidated)
Quice Food Industries        31.03.2021          -           1.177      0.01             -                    -
Limited                      Nine Month
Glaxosmithkline              31.03.2021          -         615.009      5.25             -                    -
Consumer Healthcare          1stQaurter
Pakistan Limited
Fauji Foods Limited          31.03.2021          -       (347.426)    (0.43)             -                    -
                             1stQaurter
Maqbool Textile Mills        31.03.2021          -          51.310      3.05             -                    -
Limited                      Nine Month
===============================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

