KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Macpac Films Limited 31.03.2021 - 155.437 2.62 - - Nine Month Habib Metropolitan 31.03.2021 - 3,225.894 3.08 - - Bank Limited 1st Qaurter (Unconsolidated) Habib Metropolitan 31.03.2021 - 3,329.447 3.10 - - Bank Limited 1st Qaurter (Consolidated) Pakistan Tobacco 31.03.2021 - 4,495.223 17.59 - - Company Limited 1st Qaurter Fauji Cement Co. Ltd. 31.03.2021 - 2,610.810 1.89 - - Nine Month Pakistan Cables Ltd. 31.03.2021 - 311.133 8.75 - - Nine Month Karam Ceramics Ltd. 31.03.2021 - 12.743 0.88 - - Nine Month Popular Islamic Mod. 31.03.2021 - 4.995 0.50 - - Nine Month PICIC Insurance Ltd. 31.03.2021 - (0.195) (0.01) - - 1stQaurter Murree Brewery Co. Ltd. 31.03.2021 50% (iii) 954.861 34.52 - 04.05.2021 to Nine Month 10.05.2021 Crescent Star Insurance 31.03.2021 - 13.652 0.13 - - Limited 1st Qaurter (Unconsolidated) Crescent Star Insurance 31.03.2021 - 11.156 0.10 - - Limited (Consolidated) 1st Qaurter Abbott Laboratories 31.03.2021 - 1,442.592 14.73 - - (Pakistan) Limited 1st Qaurter Pakistan PVC Ltd. 31.03.2021 - (8.689) (0.58) - - Nine Month Invest Capital 31.03.2021 - 66.649 0.234 - - Investment Bank Ltd. Nine Month Kot Addu Power 31.03.2021 - 15,927.278 18.09 - - Company Limited Nine Month First Imrooz Mod. 31.03.2021 - 59.518 19.84 - - Nine Month Nimir Indutrial Chemicals 31.03.2021 - 1,234.421 11.16 - - Ltd. (Unconsolidated) Nine Month Nimir Indutrial 31.03.2021 - 1,477.925 11.99 - - Chemicals Limited Nine Month (Consolidated) Quice Food Industries 31.03.2021 - 1.177 0.01 - - Limited Nine Month Glaxosmithkline 31.03.2021 - 615.009 5.25 - - Consumer Healthcare 1stQaurter Pakistan Limited Fauji Foods Limited 31.03.2021 - (347.426) (0.43) - - 1stQaurter Maqbool Textile Mills 31.03.2021 - 51.310 3.05 - - Limited Nine Month ===============================================================================================================

