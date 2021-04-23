ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
ASC 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
ASL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
AVN 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.06%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.87%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.82%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
HASCOL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
MLCF 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.74%)
PAEL 32.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.2%)
PRL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.21%)
SNGP 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (2.92%)
UNITY 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -29.74 (-0.62%)
BR30 24,960 Decreased By ▼ -99.54 (-0.4%)
KSE100 44,707 Decreased By ▼ -222.85 (-0.5%)
KSE30 18,276 Decreased By ▼ -98.7 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,842
14424hr
Pakistan Cases
784,108
587024hr
Sindh
275,815
Punjab
282,469
Balochistan
21,365
Islamabad
72,150
KPK
110,875
Apr 23, 2021
Markets

Yields lower as traders weigh Biden tax plan prospects

  • The benchmark 10-year yield was down 2.3 basis points at 1.5331% in morning trading, at low end of the 1.528% to 1.646% range it has held since April 15.
  • Treasury auctions of 2-year, 5-year and 7-year notes on Monday and Tuesday totaling $183 billion will also show the market's appetite for US debt.
Reuters 23 Apr 2021

Traders pushed US Treasury yields lower on Friday as they weighed the political prospects of a new tax plan from President Joe Biden and the direction of Federal Reserve policy.

The benchmark 10-year yield was down 2.3 basis points at 1.5331% in morning trading, at low end of the 1.528% to 1.646% range it has held since April 15.

In a week with few significant economic data releases, investors seemed to be waiting for more clarity from Washington, said Priya Misra, head of global rates strategy for TD Securities. For now, "We're sort of in a state of limbo," she said.

Yields slipped on Thursday and Wall Street's main stock indexes sank nearly 1% following reports of Biden's plan to raise taxes on the wealthiest Americans, including the largest-ever increase in levies on investment gains, to fund about $1 trillion in childcare, universal pre-kindergarten education and paid leave for workers. But analysts cautioned the plan faces many hurdles to passage.

Investors also are looking ahead to guidance from a Fed meeting next week, on Tuesday and Wednesday, although the US central bank's Federal Open Market Committee is not expected to make meaningful adjustments to policy.

Treasury auctions of 2-year, 5-year and 7-year notes on Monday and Tuesday totaling $183 billion will also show the market's appetite for US debt.

A closely watched part of the US Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 138 basis points, about a basis point lower than Thursday's close.

The two-year US Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was roughly unchanged at 0.1494%.

