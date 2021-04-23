Greece to auction six-month T-bills on April 28

ATHENS: Greece will sell 625 million euros ($753.69 million) of six-month treasury bills on April 28, its debt agency PDMA said on Friday.

The debt agency last sold six-month T-bills in March with the paper priced to yield -0.24%. The settlement date of the new T-bills will be May 4.

Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission will be paid. Primary dealers can submit non-competitive bids for up to an additional 30% of the auctioned amount until April 29, PDMA said.