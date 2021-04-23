Indian govt had no outstanding loans from RBI in April 16 week

BENGALURU: The Indian government had no outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended April 16, according to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

The central government had no outstanding loans in the previous week as well.

State governments had 53.84 billion rupees ($717.84 million )of loans from the RBI in the week ended April 16, compared with 23.55 billion rupees in the previous week, the release showed.