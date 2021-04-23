ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
ASC 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
ASL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
AVN 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.06%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.87%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.82%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
HASCOL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
MLCF 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.74%)
PAEL 32.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.2%)
PRL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.21%)
SNGP 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (2.92%)
UNITY 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -29.74 (-0.62%)
BR30 24,960 Decreased By ▼ -99.54 (-0.4%)
KSE100 44,707 Decreased By ▼ -222.85 (-0.5%)
KSE30 18,276 Decreased By ▼ -98.7 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,842
14424hr
Pakistan Cases
784,108
587024hr
Sindh
275,815
Punjab
282,469
Balochistan
21,365
Islamabad
72,150
KPK
110,875
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Popular SnackVideo x Edhi Ramadan fundraising campaign gains more momentum as it raises over 5,000,000 PKR in 7 days

BR Web Desk Updated 24 Apr 2021

It’s just been a week since the start of the SnackVideo x Edhi fundraising campaign, but it has received enthusiastic response from users, achieving a phenomenal success of raising over 5,000,000 Rupees in just a week.

In hope for giving back to the supportive Pakistan community while celebrating the annual Ramadan festival, SnackVideo, a popular short video platform recently taking off in Pakistan, teams up with Edhi, one of the most authoritative NGO in Pakistan, to kickstart the #EidwithEdhi initiative on April 17 as a part of its all-round Ramadan campaign.

Simply by sharing a video of your smiley face with the hashtag #EidwithEdhi on SnackVideo, 10 PKR will be donated to Edhi Foundation for children and families haunted by poverty, starvation and deprivation.

At Ramadan, a time all about charity and mutual-help, the campaign was initiated with the firm belief that not all philanthropists have to donate huge sum of money. Gathering small acts of kindness together can also bring smiles to millions of others in need.

Apart from this fundraising campaign, users can also explore various other kinds of activities on SnackVideo. For example, Ramadan Live Carnival provides an opportunity for users to unleash their creativity to livestream and create entertaining contents. For all us food lovers out there, you can also share your recipes, enjoy watching cooking videos and have fun playing games at #RamadanRecipes.

The SnackVideo Ramadan campaign will continue throughout the Ramadan festival. Therefore, in this heartwarming festival of the difficult times, don’t hesitate to check out this campaign, so as to express kindness to others as well as enjoy all kinds of fun activities on SnackVideo.

Edhi Foundation SnackVideo Edhi Ramadan

Popular SnackVideo x Edhi Ramadan fundraising campaign gains more momentum as it raises over 5,000,000 PKR in 7 days

Pakistan calls on Army to assist police in enforcing COVID SOPs as third-wave sweeps the country

Money laundering case: Shehbaz Sharif released on bail from Kot Lakhpat Jail

PM inaugurates Kohsar University in Murree

WB approves $400mn financing for Pakistan's Education & Healthcare

Pakistan's Edhi Foundation offers its services in helping tackle the COVID-19 crisis in India

Toshakhana case: Court orders auction of Nawaz Sharif's seized properties

Agreement between govt, TLP fully implemented, says information minister

NCC mulls a possible lockdown today as national positivity ratio jumps to 10.90%

Over 100 wounded in clashes with police in Jerusalem: medics

The global economic response to climate change: what's the plan?

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters