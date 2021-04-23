Markets
Tokyo stocks close lower ahead of virus state of emergency
- The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.57 percent or 167.54 points to end at 29,020.63.
23 Apr 2021
TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed lower Friday ahead of a new virus state of emergency that Japan is set to declare for the capital and other parts of the country.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.57 percent or 167.54 points to end at 29,020.63, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.39 percent or 7.52 points to 1,914.98.
