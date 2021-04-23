ANL 31.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.56%)
ASC 14.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.89%)
ASL 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.7%)
AVN 85.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.42%)
BOP 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 115.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.59%)
EPCL 52.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.95%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.82%)
FFBL 27.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.96%)
FFL 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.05%)
HASCOL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
HUBC 75.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.29%)
HUMNL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.97%)
JSCL 20.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.78%)
KAPCO 38.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.33%)
LOTCHEM 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
MLCF 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.6%)
PAEL 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
PPL 82.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.48%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.46%)
PTC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.41%)
SNGP 39.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.66%)
TRG 169.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.02%)
UNITY 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.8%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
BR100 4,772 Decreased By ▼ -52.56 (-1.09%)
BR30 24,818 Decreased By ▼ -241.89 (-0.97%)
KSE100 44,471 Decreased By ▼ -458.66 (-1.02%)
KSE30 18,190 Decreased By ▼ -185.51 (-1.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,842
14424hr
Pakistan Cases
784,108
587024hr
Sindh
275,815
Punjab
282,469
Balochistan
21,365
Islamabad
72,150
KPK
110,875
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US to send reinforcements to protect withdrawal from Afghanistan

  • He also said that a key concern was "the ability of the Afghan Air Force to fly" without support.
AFP 23 Apr 2021

WASHINGTON: The United States will temporarily deploy extra troops to Afghanistan to protect international forces as they withdraw, commander of the US military in the Middle East General Kenneth McKenzie said Thursday.

McKenzie repeated US military concerns that the withdrawal could allow the Taliban to advance, after President Joe Biden last week announced all US forces would pull out before this year's 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

"We will bring additional resources in, in order to protect the force as it comes out," McKenzie told a US Senate hearing, giving no further details.

"That's normal in any kind of disengagement. I'm confident that... we will be able to extract ourselves."

McKenzie did not talk about numbers when asked about the size of the withdrawal reinforcement at later at a press conference, saying that the plans are currently being worked on.

Some 2,500 US troops, plus 16,000 civilian contractors and their equipment, must be evacuated from the country, along with some 7,000 NATO soldiers who depend on the US for transport.

The logistical operation will take at least three months to be completed safely, according to the US military.

Despite billions of dollars of investment, equipment and training, "my concern is the ability of the Afghan military to hold the ground that they're on now, without the support that they've been used to for many years," McKenzie told the senators.

"It's intelligence, it's fire support, it's the enabling things that actually give them an edge over the Taliban. And all that will be gone."

McKenzie dismissed talk of defeat, but he said the Taliban were more numerous than in 2011, estimating they have 50,000 fighters, and that they control more Afghan territory than 10 years ago.

He also said that a key concern was "the ability of the Afghan Air Force to fly" without support.

The Afghan Air Force depends on foreign experts employed in Afghanistan by the US military to maintain the planes.

"We may be able to work some remote televised way" to help with airplane maintenance, McKenzie said at the press conference.

"I acknowledge that it's going to be a lot harder," he said. "So we will look at innovative ways to do that. We're still working those out right now."

United States US Senate US military Rod McKenzie US forces Middle East General Kenneth McKenzie

US to send reinforcements to protect withdrawal from Afghanistan

After Iran, Qureshi leaves for Turkey to discuss Afghan peace process

WHO jab experts want more AZ clot data from outside Europe

Fresh warning from Covid solutions group, one year on

3 rockets hit Baghdad airport base housing US troops: security sources

Biden doubles US emissions cut target as summit lifts climate hopes

Canada bans passenger flights from India and Pakistan to combat third-wave of COVID-19

Economic body asked to provide clear road maps

Nepra maintains KE’s exclusivity till licence expiry

Action needed to tackle ‘climate crisis’: Advisor

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters