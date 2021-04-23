JI minority wing demands of govt to expel French envoy

KARACHI: Represent-atives of the Christian community from Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Minority Wing on Thursday asked the federal government to expel the French ambassador in a protest against French profanity against Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

They were speaking at a joint press conference along chief of JI Karachi Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman at Idara Noor-e-Haq.

The Christian representatives censured the French government for hurting sentiments of Muslims across the globe.

They urged “the federal government to have some courage and come out of the hysteria of economic setbacks.”

Speaking on the occasion, JI Karachi chief Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said the difference between exports to France and imports from the same country was not as big to collapse the economy. Apart from the aspect, he said, the government should take the issue seriously as standing by a just cause itself is an obligation for the government of Pakistan. The government should realize that the honor of Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a matter of life and death for each and every Muslim, he said.

He further said Pakistan is an atomic power and no country in the world would dare to take a head on collision against Pakistan due to the geopolitical and strategic location of the country.

The JI leader said the French government hurt the sentiments of billions of people on the earth and was not ashamed of it. He continued that the entire world needs to realize the nefarious mentality behind what happened in France on state level. He further said the government should have spearheaded an international campaign in this regard, instead of targeting protestors against the blasphemy.

Engr Naeem said unfortunately, ruling parties in the country were trying to push the matter under the carpet. He demanded of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan People Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Awami National Party (ANP) to clear their position on the issue.

He recalled that during the tenure of military dictator Pervez Musharraf, the then authorities had handed over an envoy of a country to the forces of its hostile nation. He added that the ruling regime was now making illogical excuses against kicking out the French envoy despite the fact that the French government through the blasphemous move committed naked terrorism.

The JI leader held the PTI government responsible for mishandling the protests against the French move by the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP). He demanded of the government to shun efforts to sabotage the resolution in the lower house of the parliament for kicking out the French envoy.

JI leader Muslim Pervez, Younus Barai, Zahid Askari, JI Minority Wing leaders Younous Sohan Advocate, Samuel Nazir, Pervez Barkat and representatives of the community include Pastor Salman Manzoor, Pastor Amjad Farooq, Pastor Robin Raz, Pastor Mohsin Iqbal, Eric. M Sahotra, Pastor Arshad Khan, Pastor Jamal Rajpot, Harez Gul, Saleem Manzor and others attended the press conference.

