Pakistan

Govt working on creating a Buddhist trail: PM

23 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: An 11-member delegation of prominent Buddhist monks from Sri Lanka, who were visiting Pakistan on the government’s invitation, called on the Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday, said a press release issued on Thursday.

The prime minister welcomed the delegation and underscored the importance of enhancing people-to-people contacts and strengthening interfaith harmony.

Highlighting the glorious Gandhara heritage of Pakistan, the prime minister said that Pakistan was a proud custodian of some of the most sacred Buddhist sites in the world and offered a great religious tourism opportunity for tourists from across the world, especially Sri Lanka.

He said that Pakistan is a land of unparalleled natural beauty and historical and cultural sites.

The prime minister informed the delegation that his government was currently working on creating a Holy Buddhist trail, which will include the most revered Buddhist heritage sites in Pakistan.

“Our plan is to build state of the art logistical facilities along the trail to facilitate Buddhist pilgrims from across the world”, said the prime minister.

Appreciating the government’s initiative to develop Holy Buddhist Trail as well as the renovation work being done on various archaeological and religious sites, the monks said that Pakistan was ready for large-scale tourism and religious pilgrimage from across the world.

The Sri Lankan delegation recalled and appreciated Pakistan’s long-standing friendly relationship, cooperation and solidarity with Sri Lanka.

They thanked the government of Pakistan for organising the trip.

The prime minister wished the delegation a pleasant stay in Pakistan and encouraged them to share their experiences about Pakistan’s unique hospitality, natural beauty and its Buddhist heritage, motivating others to undertake tours to Pakistan.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

