ANL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.26%)
ASC 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.05%)
ASL 22.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.34%)
AVN 87.88 Decreased By ▼ -3.62 (-3.96%)
BOP 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
BYCO 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
DGKC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.28 (-3.55%)
EPCL 53.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 23.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
FFBL 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
FFL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.86%)
HASCOL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.6%)
HUBC 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.8%)
HUMNL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.37%)
JSCL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.03%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.86%)
KEL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.15%)
MLCF 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.78%)
PAEL 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.11%)
PIBTL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.45%)
POWER 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.14%)
PPL 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.54%)
PRL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.56%)
SNGP 39.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.84%)
TRG 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.16%)
UNITY 31.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.46%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.17%)
BR100 4,825 Decreased By ▼ -39.51 (-0.81%)
BR30 25,060 Decreased By ▼ -492.1 (-1.93%)
KSE100 44,930 Decreased By ▼ -376.93 (-0.83%)
KSE30 18,375 Decreased By ▼ -128.29 (-0.69%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,842
14424hr
Pakistan Cases
784,108
587024hr
Sindh
275,815
Punjab
282,469
Balochistan
21,365
Islamabad
72,150
KPK
110,875
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Buzdar, Sarwar discuss political situation

Recorder Report 23 Apr 2021

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan has said the government with the cooperation of the people will thwart the evil designs of the opposition parties, which desire to create chaos in the country.

He said this during a meeting with the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, here on Thursday. Both exchanged views on current political situation and matters of mutual interest. They slammed the bomb blast in Quetta and expressed a sense of profound grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives.

Ghulam Sarwar said the journey of public service will be carried forward at a fast pace under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Punjab CM said on the occasion that our enemy wants to destabilize the country; the nefarious designs of the enemy were foiled in the past and will be thwarted in future as well.

On the other hand, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, while talking to Provincial Minister Mian Khalid Mahmood and a delegation of PTI from various districts on Thursday, said that anti-peace elements including India are unable to tolerate the progress of CPEC projects and Pakistan’s development and stability but we will not allow them to succeed.

The governor said that the terrorist attack in Quetta is condemnable and we share the grief of the bereaved families. Ever since the CPEC projects have been initiated, anti-Pakistan forces have been conspiring but designs of such elements will be thwarted, he said, adding: “CPEC is the guarantor of the economic prosperity of Pakistan and the government will ensure timely completion of all CPEC projects.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Ghulam Sarwar Khan Usman Buzdar PTI Imran Khan Mian Khalid Mahmood Bomb blast CPEC Projects

Buzdar, Sarwar discuss political situation

Nepra maintains KE’s exclusivity till licence expiry

Action needed to tackle ‘climate crisis’: Advisor

US, other countries deepen climate goals

Karachi businesses to remain shut on Fridays, Sundays

Bond yields down as Covid situation worsens

Power Division notifies BoDs of three more Discos

KE, public sector entities: Arbitration agreement sent to ECC

PD presents summaries of NEP, IGCEP

Conglomerations: SBP, SECP revise ToRs of JTF

Duty-free car import: FBR changes definition of word ‘tourists’

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.