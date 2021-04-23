Buzdar, Sarwar discuss political situation

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan has said the government with the cooperation of the people will thwart the evil designs of the opposition parties, which desire to create chaos in the country.

He said this during a meeting with the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, here on Thursday. Both exchanged views on current political situation and matters of mutual interest. They slammed the bomb blast in Quetta and expressed a sense of profound grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives.

Ghulam Sarwar said the journey of public service will be carried forward at a fast pace under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Punjab CM said on the occasion that our enemy wants to destabilize the country; the nefarious designs of the enemy were foiled in the past and will be thwarted in future as well.

On the other hand, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, while talking to Provincial Minister Mian Khalid Mahmood and a delegation of PTI from various districts on Thursday, said that anti-peace elements including India are unable to tolerate the progress of CPEC projects and Pakistan’s development and stability but we will not allow them to succeed.

The governor said that the terrorist attack in Quetta is condemnable and we share the grief of the bereaved families. Ever since the CPEC projects have been initiated, anti-Pakistan forces have been conspiring but designs of such elements will be thwarted, he said, adding: “CPEC is the guarantor of the economic prosperity of Pakistan and the government will ensure timely completion of all CPEC projects.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021