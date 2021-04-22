ANL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.26%)
ASC 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.05%)
ASL 22.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.34%)
AVN 87.88 Decreased By ▼ -3.62 (-3.96%)
BOP 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
BYCO 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
DGKC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.28 (-3.55%)
EPCL 53.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 23.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
FFBL 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
FFL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.86%)
HASCOL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.6%)
HUBC 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.8%)
HUMNL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.37%)
JSCL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.03%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.86%)
KEL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.15%)
MLCF 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.78%)
PAEL 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.11%)
PIBTL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.45%)
POWER 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.14%)
PPL 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.54%)
PRL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.56%)
SNGP 39.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.84%)
TRG 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.16%)
UNITY 31.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.46%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.17%)
BR100 4,825 Decreased By ▼ -39.51 (-0.81%)
BR30 25,060 Decreased By ▼ -492.1 (-1.93%)
KSE100 44,930 Decreased By ▼ -376.93 (-0.83%)
KSE30 18,375 Decreased By ▼ -128.29 (-0.69%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,698
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
778,238
585724hr
Sindh
275,081
Punjab
279,437
Balochistan
21,242
Islamabad
71,533
KPK
109,704
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

When will automakers ditch petrol and diesel engines for EVs?

  • Some 11 European countries intend to ban ICEVs in the near future. This includes Norway, UK, and France.
  • Norway wants them gone by 2025, while the UK has a deadline set for 2030.
Syed Ahmed 22 Apr 2021

Auto-giants like Audi, Toyota, Mercedes, and even Ferrari are already talking about their new electric vehicles (EVs). The governments in Europe have already made a point that non-EVs eventually have to go. This move is fueled more by market adaptability than creativity.

EU policymakers are pushing for EVs to combat air pollution and reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in line with Paris Agreement targets.

Even some Asian countries like China, and Pakistan have jumped on the EV bandwagon to support their domestic auto industries, as well as encouraging growth and pursuit of new markets.

At some point, non-EVs or internal combustion engine vehicles (ICEVs) won’t even be on the market. All that will remain are either fully battery-powered models or a plug-in hybrid.

Some 11 European countries intend to ban ICEVs in the near future. This includes Norway, UK, and France. Norway is the quickest of them and wants to phase out conventional cars by 2025.

Progress might be slower for some with less than 14% of new cars sold in the UK last month had plugs attached to them. For the United Kingdom, the deadline for the farewell to ICEVs is some nine years away set for 2030. France will follow suit by 2050.

Although Germany hasn’t set a date, Audi will cease some of its ICE range to make way for more EVs. Meanwhile, Volkswagen AG aims to electrify its 300 or so models by 2030. According to Quartz, non-EVs are estimated to go between 2025 and 2050.

electric cars EVs ICEVs internal combustion engines

When will automakers ditch petrol and diesel engines for EVs?

India reports world's highest rise in COVID-19 cases

NATO leaders to meet for Brussels summit June 14

Sindh reports highest number of COVID-19 cases since January after 885 test positive

US VP Harris to discuss migration surge with Guatemalan president

Biden to recognize massacre of Armenians as genocide: reports

Biden to end Trump-era California emissions battle: report

London trails Europe on green bonds: lawmakers

US gives Iran 'examples' of sanctions it's ready to lift

Minneapolis police face probe after Chauvin trial

Tarin takes inputs ahead of Budget

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters