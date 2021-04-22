When will automakers ditch petrol and diesel engines for EVs?

Auto-giants like Audi, Toyota, Mercedes, and even Ferrari are already talking about their new electric vehicles (EVs). The governments in Europe have already made a point that non-EVs eventually have to go. This move is fueled more by market adaptability than creativity.

EU policymakers are pushing for EVs to combat air pollution and reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in line with Paris Agreement targets.

Even some Asian countries like China, and Pakistan have jumped on the EV bandwagon to support their domestic auto industries, as well as encouraging growth and pursuit of new markets.

At some point, non-EVs or internal combustion engine vehicles (ICEVs) won’t even be on the market. All that will remain are either fully battery-powered models or a plug-in hybrid.

Some 11 European countries intend to ban ICEVs in the near future. This includes Norway, UK, and France. Norway is the quickest of them and wants to phase out conventional cars by 2025.

Progress might be slower for some with less than 14% of new cars sold in the UK last month had plugs attached to them. For the United Kingdom, the deadline for the farewell to ICEVs is some nine years away set for 2030. France will follow suit by 2050.

Although Germany hasn’t set a date, Audi will cease some of its ICE range to make way for more EVs. Meanwhile, Volkswagen AG aims to electrify its 300 or so models by 2030. According to Quartz, non-EVs are estimated to go between 2025 and 2050.