Sindh Governor meets GDA leaders Masroor Jatoi, Arif Mustafa Jatoi

KARACHI: Leaders of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) Masroor Jatoi and Arif Mustafa Jatoi called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail here at Governor House on Thursday.

During the meeting, they discussed the issues of mutual interest. The GDA leaders welcomed the announcement of a Rs 446 billion development package by Prime Minister Imran Khan for the development and construction of Sindh province.

On the occasion, the Sindh governor said that all the stakeholders of the province had to play their role for the development and prosperity of the province.

During the meeting, the GDA leaders expressed satisfaction over the current government policies.